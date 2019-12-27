Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

European visa fees for Thais to rise 33%

European visa fees for Thais to rise 33%

THAILAND: From Feb 2, 2020, Thai citizens will need to pay a fee of 80 euros (2,676 baht), one third more than the current 60 euros, when applying for a Schengen (EU) visa from Thailand, according to the website SchengenVisaInfo.com. The cost for children will rise from 35 euros to 40 euros.

economicspoliticstourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 28 December 2019, 09:45AM

From Feb 2, 2020, Thai citizens will need to pay a fee of 80 euros (2,676 baht), a 33% increase on the current cost. Photo: Bangkok Post

From Feb 2, 2020, Thai citizens will need to pay a fee of 80 euros (2,676 baht), a 33% increase on the current cost. Photo: Bangkok Post

The fees could be up to twice as much, however, for visas to EU nations without visa offices in Thailand. Visitors to those countries will have to apply through an external service provider – and those companies are allowed to charge an additional fee that can be as high as the cost of the visa itself.

“A visa fee of €120 or €160 will apply to non-cooperative third-countries, in cases when the EU Commission considers that action is needed in order to improve the level of cooperation of the third country concerned and the Union's overall relations with that third country,” said Gent Ukëhajdaraj from SchengenVisaInfo.com.

The new rules permit Thais to submit an application up to six months in advance of their trip, instead of the current three, and in theory will facilitate “the issuing of multiple entry visas with lengthier validity to regular travellers with a positive visa history.”

However, in other cases it is feared that visa validity may be shortened and visa processing periods prolonged.

The website’s figures show that in 2018, Schengen embassies and consulates in Thailand processed 332,269 visa applications. Of those, 11,102, or 3.3% of the total, were rejected.

Thais spent a total of 19,936,140 euros on visa applications to Europe including 666,120 euros on applications that were denied.

France was the most popular country for applicants, followed by Germany.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police hunt for man after laundry shop stabbing
Body of Trang mayor found after car plunge
Phuket hits high note for number of drug cases, arrests in the country
Phuket suffers first death in New Year ‘Seven Days’ campaign
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mother pimps daughter? Phuket cable car coming! 15 years since Asia Tsunami || December 27
Don’t believe the hype, it’s probably ‘fake news.’
Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues one of China’s biggest fast food chains
Foreign tourist arrivals up 5.92% in November
Report of missing kayak couple found living in Rawai confirmed a false alarm
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wife-killing tourist gets life! Missing couple alive, hiding out? Paedo monk arrested! || December 26
Phuket remembers those lost to the tsunami
National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Bear in mind their saying: ..." Nowadays the number of palm trees has gradually decreased"...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Do you know how many water tankers daily have to go to the hill of Phromthep Cape to provide 80 (!) ...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Kurt, anything meaningful to add apart from grumpy comments ? Boredom is taking a toll on you again?...(Read More)

Trang mayor missing after his car plunges into canal

Cold water? Must be a joke. Seen driving fast? Never drive faster than you can think. That means fo...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

I am almost sure that my life insurance company will not pay a single dime when I die during a ride...(Read More)

Hundreds turn out for ‘Light Up Phuket’ Patong tsunami memorial service

Thanks to the organisers & the band for making this a beautiful & respectful ceremony. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Loud and Proud

Thailand has no problem with the acceptance of transgenders. Its the only area I can think of where ...(Read More)

National police deputy launches Phuket New Year anti-crime, road-safety blitz

Look at us everybody. We're competent. No really we are. Please believe us....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Just imagine how many air-conditioned electric buses you could buy for that money....(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

Get for that money a water pipeline from Phang Nga Province to Phuket first. Has the Governor forgot...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Thailand Yacht Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 