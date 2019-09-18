Europe trade body wants end to TM30

BANGKOK: The European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC) has proposed an immediate end to the TM30 reporting requirement.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 09:34AM

The European Association for Business and Commerce has proposed an immediate end to the TM30 24-hour reporting requirement. Photo; Bangkok Post

The EABC represents the interests of the European business community in the Kingdom.

It submitted the request to Kobsak Pootrakool, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs to the Prime Minister.

The request was also submitted Thai officials including Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda and Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang.

Jan Eriksson, President of the EABC, said, "The immigration form TM30, or 24-hour reporting, requires property owners and lessors to report the movements of foreigners using such properties.

“Both Thai citizens and foreigners have found the situation difficult and unnecessary, and the situation has caused some unfortunately negative views about Thailand, both as an investment and a ‘doing-business’ location, and as a tourism destination. This is surely not good."

“We commend the government for taking positive steps to make it easier to do business. Currently, we feel that the TM30 is undoing those good achievements," he said.

"It is hard to see how security which relies on self-disclosure can be a useful solution," he added.

