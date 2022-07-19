Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Europe must ‘stand firm’ with Taiwan, says EU lawmaker

Europe must ‘stand firm’ with Taiwan, says EU lawmaker

TAIPEI: Europe must support Taiwan’s democracy, a senior EU lawmaker said today (July 19) at the start of a trip to the island, citing both Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s crackdown in Hong Kong.

ChinesepoliticsRussianUkrainemilitary
By AFP

Tuesday 19 July 2022, 03:10PM

European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer (right) speaking next to Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang. Photo: Handout / Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP

European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer (right) speaking next to Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang. Photo: Handout / Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs / AFP

Nicola Beer, one of the European Parliament’s vice presidents, arrived for what Taiwan’s foreign ministry described as “the first official visit” by an MEP of her rank.

Beer told reporters just after touching down that “now is the moment to stand firm on the side of Taiwan”, calling Europe and the island part of a “family of democracies”.

“Taiwan’s bloom is also Europe’s bloom. We won’t have a blind eye on China’s threats to Taiwan. Europe was late for Hong Kong, we won’t be late for Taiwan,” she said, referring to Beijing’s recent dismantling of Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

“There is no room for Chinese aggression in democratic Taiwan. For the moment, we witness war in Europe; we do not want to witness war in Asia.”

Taiwan’s 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island and has vowed to one day seize it.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has deepened fears both within Taiwan and among key Western allies that Beijing might do the same under President Xi Jinping.

Beer’s visit is likely to upset China, which opposes any official exchanges between Taiwan and foreign politicians.

But Beer said “political need” brought her to Taiwan in her “official capacity”.

Devas Lounge

Last year, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a European Parliament delegation led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann, a vocal China critic who was among five lawmakers sanctioned by Beijing.

Beer, a lawyer and a member of Germany’s liberal Free Democratic Party, is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials during her three-day visit.

Strategic challenge’

In a separate visit to the island, former US defence secretary Mark Esper said during a meeting with Tsai today the time had come for Washington to “move away from strategic ambiguity”.

The United States cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 to recognise China, but is required by law to sell the island military supplies to ensure its self-defence against Beijing.

The US has since maintained “strategic ambiguity” as to whether it would intervene militarily on the island’s behalf, a policy designed both to ward off a Chinese invasion and to discourage Taiwan from ever formally declaring independence.

Esper said the biggest challenge for Western democracies “is not in Russia, it is here in Asia where China continues to challenge the rules-based international order”, threatening freedom-loving people in the region.

“If there is one issue that unites politicians in Washington DC, it is the view that China is a strategic challenge for our country and Taiwan is a good friend that we must support and defend.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket airport cabbies drug tested || July 19
Serial burglar arrested
Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls
Karon Municipality breaks silence on tsunami-evacuation drill start time
Privy Councillor Dapong visits Phuket Rajabhat University
Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers
Jabs ‘saved half a million people’
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist boost for Phuket? FDA pushes for cannabis sections, Dolphin succumbs || July 18
Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief
Phuket small hotel operators are getting assistance, report officials
Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report
Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident
Asia Pacific 1H 2022 hotel investment totals US$6.8bn, up 33% year-on-year
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

 

Phuket community
Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without controls

'Fell ill' or got stoned? Canada did not turn into a nation of zombies after it was decrimil...(Read More)

Department ramps up piracy inspections as tourists return

Unless talking about downloaded movies/music/games word you/they are looking for is 'counterfeit...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

I have "0" confidence in the driver testing scheme, as locals find a way around everything...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

4209 international arrivals per day on aprox 60 flights = 70 persons per flight won't cover the ...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

Better to install devices that will curb speeding and tailgating. Until those practices are stopped...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Just because the weather is nice one day does not mean there are not rip tides as the general weathe...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

More numbers being plucked out of thin in ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Is itn't time Phuket Officialdom reckonise that as tourist beach destination it needs to ramp up...(Read More)

On Campus: Brave New World?

Author has failed to correlate biblical tenents with either Shakespeare or Huxley but does deliver...(Read More)

Random drug tests for Phuket airport taxi drivers

All Van - and taxi drivers warned on forehand with 'time instructions' to be sure they test ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
BDO Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
Fastship Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 