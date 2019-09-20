Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Europa League: Man Utd, Arsenal, Rangers all win

Europa League: Man Utd, Arsenal, Rangers all win

FOOTBALL: Last season's runners-up Arsenal romped to an impressive 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League opener on Thursday (September 19) as Mason Greenwood spared Manchester United's blushes and Rangers got the better of Feyenoord.


By AFP

Friday 20 September 2019, 10:25AM

Manchester United's striker Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Manchester United and Astana at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP

Manchester United's striker Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Manchester United and Astana at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP

On a night which featured five British clubs in action, Unai Emery's much-changed side enjoyed the best result of all with youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka scoring in Germany.

In between, Dominik Kohr was sent off for last season's beaten semi-finalists Frankfurt, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made sure of the win for Arsenal in the Group F clash.

"Everybody can be happy and continuing in this competition is important, so it was good to get a good win, especially away from home," said Emery.

Their next game will be at home to Standard Liege, who beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 on Thursday.

At Old Trafford, United had teenager Greenwood to thank as the 17-year-old's goal gave them a 1-0 win over Astana of Kazakhstan in Group L.

Greenwood became the youngest goalscorer for United in European competition with a composed finish 17 minutes from time.

Victory justified Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to make nine changes from Saturday's Premier League win over Leicester City with a host of youngsters given their chance to impress.

"You could see some of our lads needed games but it's pleasing we got the three points," Solskjaer said.

The group's other game saw AZ Alkmaar come from behind to draw 2-2 with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia despite playing more than an hour with 10 men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were unable to make it three wins out of three for Premier League clubs as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Braga at Molineux.

Ricardo Horta's second-half goal gave the Portuguese club all three points in Group K and it was a disappointing night for a Wolves team who are still without a win in the Premier League this season.

In the same group Slovan Bratislava were 4-2 winners at home to Besiktas, who welcome Wolves to Istanbul in a fortnight.

 - Celtic battle to draw -

QSI International School Phuket

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Rangers started in fine fashion as they edged out Feyenoord 1-0 at Ibrox in Group G with Sheyi Ojo scoring the only goal of the game midway through the first half.

James Tavernier missed a penalty before that for the Glasgow side on an emotional night as a minute's silence was held in memory of Fernando Ricksen. The former Rangers and Netherlands defender died aged 43 on Wednesday after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

It is an ideal start for Rangers in a tough group and their next match will be away in Switzerland against Young Boys, who lost 2-1 at Porto on Thursday with Tiquinho netting twice for the hosts.

Celtic battled to a 1-1 draw with Rennes in France in a fiery Group E encounter, with Ryan Christie's second-half penalty cancelling out M'Baye Niang's 38th-minute spot-kick for the hosts before the visitors had Vakoun Issouf Bayo sent off at the death.

"I asked for a reaction from the players at half-time and we certainly got that and we thoroughly merited the point if not the three points," said Celtic manager Neil Lennon of his team's fightback. 

- Gladbach stunned -

They now host CFR Cluj, the same side who eliminated them in Champions League qualifying. The Romanians shocked Lazio 2-1 on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Sevilla, who won the Europa League three years running from 2014 to 2016, beat Qarabag 3-0 in Azerbaijan in Group A with Javier Hernandez getting their opening goal.

PSV Eindhoven opened up Group D with a 3-2 victory against Sporting Lisbon while Roma crushed Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0 in Group J.

In the same group Borussia Moenchengladbach were stunned by Wolfsberg, losing 4-0 at home to the unheralded Austrian side who were making their group-stage debut.

It was a heaviest ever home defeat in Europe for Gladbach, the two-time former UEFA Cup winners.

The biggest winners on the night were Basel, as the Swiss side hammered FC Krasnodar 5-0.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia, Fiji focus on World Cup opener amid long-term problems
Asia's first Rugby World Cup to kick off as game seeks broader reach
Paine sees 'very exciting era' for Australia
PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man City cruise
Wales coach Howley returns home under betting investigation cloud
Phuket's Vanchai spearheads Thai SEA Games challenge
Penalty drama as Liverpool, Chelsea lose Champions League openers
De Klerk not expecting bad hair day in All Blacks showdown
Ronaldo 'embarrassed' by rape allegations
Gasol claims rare NBA-World Cup double as Spain beat Argentina
'Scared' Arsenal grateful for a point at lowly Watford
Norwich inflict stunning first defeat in eight months on Man City
Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title
All Blacks eye third consecutive World Cup as title pretenders lurk
Phuket-trained fighter becomes first Thai in UFC

 

Phuket community
Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

Now, we wait for the "bail," which reminds me, what happen to the cops, up north, a few ye...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Reading that one expert predicts the completion of the pipeline by 2029/2030,i guess that some of t...(Read More)

Immigration to scrap arrival cards, launch new TM30, 90-day reporting apps

I am sure the Immigration must have huge warehouses were they store all the application papers, and ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Foot, enlarging, deepening present Phuket water reservoirs is/was a great idea. However, perhaps du...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Foot, Kamala actually doesn't excel in matters like beach water pollution prevention and culinai...(Read More)

Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations

"We will evaluation the effectiveness of monkey population control in the next 3 months". ...(Read More)

Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations

Well, we have the proof now that last year mass sterilisation didn't work despite Officials tryi...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

The water supply pipe line to Phuket should already have been there. Now we start first a few years ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

It would seem that creating new and enlarging existing reservoirs in Phuket would be much more effic...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Comical. There's a pricey restaurant here in Kamala that was getting mixed reviews back in the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket