Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid

KYIV: The European Commission will meet today (June 17) to give its fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine’s bid for EU candidacy, a step closer to membership for the country a day after the bloc’s most powerful leaders visited Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.

RussianUkrainepolitics
By AFP

Friday 17 June 2022, 10:53AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and French Fresident Emmanuel Macron shake hands after giving a press conference in at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, yesterday (June 16). Photo: AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and French Fresident Emmanuel Macron shake hands after giving a press conference in at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv, yesterday (June 16). Photo: AFP

Never before has an opinion been given so quickly on EU candidacy, which must be approved by all 27 member states.

The opinion will serve as a basis for discussion at next week’s EU summit, where leaders are expected to approve Ukraine’s candidate status, but with stern conditions attached, and membership may take years or even decades.

France, Germany, Italy and Romania are all in favour of Ukraine receiving “immediate” candidate status, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Kyiv yesterday.

Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian premier Mario Draghi arrived in Ukraine by train and headed to the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, scene of fierce battles early in the brutal war.

Later joined by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, they met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been lobbying allies for more and faster weapons deliveries and the promise of a European future.

“The most important message of our visit is that Italy wants Ukraine in the EU,” Draghi said at a joint press conference.

Scholz said Ukraine “belongs in the European family” and that Berlin would continue to send Kyiv weapons “for as long as it is needed.”

After meeting the visiting leaders, Zelensky said he explained to “our essential needs in the field of defence”.

“We are expecting new deliveries, above all heavy weapons, modern artillery, anti-aircraft defence systems,” he said, even as Macron said France would send six Caesar self-propelled howitzers to add to the 12 already deployed on Ukraine’s eastern front.

Zelensky promised Ukraine was ready to put in the work to become an EU member.

“Ukraine has gotten the closest to EU it has ever been in the history of its independence,” he said in his nightly address.

Dreadful mistake’

The Jacques Delors Institute think tank director said he expects a positive opinion on Ukraine’s EU status, but with conditions and a deadline.

“This is a very delicate exercise for the Commission because it cannot be less demanding for Ukraine than for other countries for which it has given a favorable opinion in the past. Its credibility requires the maintenance of high standards,” Sebastien Maillard said.

Russia has already “strategically lost” its war with Ukraine, suffering heavy losses and strengthening NATO, the UK’s chief of defence staff said in an interview published today.

“This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine,” said Tony Radakin, the country’s highest-ranking military officer, adding it would emerge a “more diminished power”.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

The admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin may achieve “tactical successes” in the weeks to come, but had sacrificed a quarter of his country’s army power for “tiny” gains and was running out of troops and high-tech missiles.

“Russia is failing.”

Fuel and food prices

Moscow is stepping up energy pressure on Europe, with Russian gas giant Gazprom yesterday defending cuts while prices soared.

EU countries are rushing to reduce dependency on Russian energy but are divided about imposing a natural gas embargo as several member states are heavily reliant on Moscow.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that the state-run company will play by its own rules after cutting daily gas supplies to Germany and Italy.

Draghi and Zelensky both accused Russia of intentionally limiting supply, with the Italian leader accusing Gazprom of “lies” and of using its energy dominace for “political” ends.

“We are seeing a political use of gas, just as we have seen a political use of wheat,” he said in reference to the millions of tons of wheat currently stuck in Ukrainian ports.

He spoke as the United States also called on Moscow to open the ports and allow the grain to be exported.

“We shouldn’t be using food as a weapon,” US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters at the United Nations.

With global grain prices soaring and importers in the Middle East and Africa facing supply shortfalls, Moscow has demanded that economic sanctions on it be lifted in exchange for allowing the exports.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine remained focused on the industrial city of Severodonetsk, where Russian forces edge closer to control after weeks of battle.

Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said yesterday around 10,000 civilians remain trapped there, out of a pre-war population of some 100,000.

Also yesterday, Washington urged Russia to treat any American volunteers captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops as prisoners of war guaranteed humane treatment.

The State Department also said a third American was believed to be missing, in addition to two military veterans who were reportedly seized by Russian forces last week.

Also yesterday, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) told Russia to prevent the execution of a Moroccan man sentenced to death along with two British men for fighting on behalf of Ukrainian forces.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-grown durian gets a push
Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1
Some cannabis regulations issued
Firms push for softer tourism rules
Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road
EU praises push to boost labour rights
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
Busy Phuket Town junction to be closed to traffic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

 

Phuket community
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

@K. Obviously you are not the sharpest tool in the shed . Read your own comments again. ( " ....(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK is tale wagging and derailing. I didn't say it would benefit the Hi-So's ONLY. You make...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Kurt, you need to google again. The use of cannabis in South Korea for recreation is strictly forbid...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Kurt, actually it was you saying that it will benefit the Hi-So's only ! Of course that's sh...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

By many countries their navy's do ship inspections at sea. More effective than in a port. Check ...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK reaction is not reflecting correct. The bill is not to 'protect' Hi-So's, but to mak...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

Capt B, when navy ships do merchant ships/fishing boat inspections at sea they come along side with...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

When DKK googles he will see there is no 'maybe'. There are more than 32 countries, all with...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

That construction has been going on much longer than a year. More like 3 years. They don't have ...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

Quite common on the roads here to hit roadworks , holes and other obstructions that are never proper...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
The Comedy Club
Lean On Me Live Fest
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 