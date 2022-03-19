BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
EU envoys launch pro-Ukraine campaign

EU envoys launch pro-Ukraine campaign

BANGKOK: David Daly, Ambassador of the European Union to Thailand, along with 18 Ambassadors of EU countries to Thailand have shown their support for Ukraine by joining the “Sunflower for Solidarity” campaign.


By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 19 March 2022, 09:31AM

The EU ambassadors standing together with Ukraine.

The EU ambassadors standing together with Ukraine.

David Daley, EU Ambassador to Thailand, holding a sunflower in support of Ukraine.

David Daley, EU Ambassador to Thailand, holding a sunflower in support of Ukraine.

« »

The ambassadors have shared photos of Amb Daley holding a sunflower and them joining him in support on their embassies’ Facebook pages, along with a message in both Thai and English, explaining the campaign.

The event was also attended by ambassador diplomats from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Spain.

The group stated in the message that the sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower. The flower has a profound meaning in Thai culture, as they always face the sun, resisting its heat – the same gesture Ukrainians are making right now to resist all forms of aggression. Additionally, the ambassadors invited the public to participate in the Sunflower for Solidarity campaign by sharing photographs of themselves holding a sunflower on social media.

The sunflower, long regarded as a symbol of peace in Ukraine, has evolved into a way for sympathizers to demonstrate their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

After the Russian invasion began on Feb 24, public awareness of the sunflower’s connection to Ukraine grew. Ukraine World news agency shared a video on Twitter of a Ukrainian woman handing sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers in the southern Kherson region, instructing them to place the seeds in their pockets so the flowers would grow where they perished on Ukrainian soil.

Since its February upload, the viral video has amassed over 8.6 million views on Twitter.

The ambassadors in their posts online also used the hashtag #StandWithUkraine to reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine.

Kurt | 19 March 2022 - 12:07:52 

Fantastic how all these Embassadors show how their Governments make a stand. Support/solidarity for democracy. A stand against aggression. As the sunflower has a profound meaning in Thai culture, we now wait for General Prayut to be seen as well with a sunflower. Or?

 

