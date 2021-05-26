The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

EU and AstraZeneca battle in court over vaccine delays

EU and AstraZeneca battle in court over vaccine delays

WORLD: The European Commission will confront drugs giant AstraZeneca in a Belgian court today (May 26) over coronavirus vaccine delivery shortfalls that hampered efforts to kickstart inoculations across the bloc.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By AFP

Wednesday 26 May 2021, 11:02AM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

Lawyers for both sides are due to appear before a judge in the French-speaking court in Brussels from 9:00am local time (1pm Phuket time). Another hearing is scheduled for Friday, the court said.

The EU is suing the British-Swedish pharmaceutical group in a bid to force it to deliver 90 million more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine before July.

The deadline for the contract was set for mid-June, according to the Commission, and the EU says the company will face financial penalties if it does not meet this deadline.

AstraZeneca delivered only 30 million doses in the first quarter out of the 120 million it was contracted to supply. For the current quarter which runs until June 30, it plans to deliver only 70 million of the 180 million initially promised.

A Commission official close to the case told AFP this month that AstraZeneca was currently delivering doses at a rate of only 10 million per month, well below the planned pace.

The group denies having failed in its obligations and at the end of April denounced the lawsuit as “unfounded”.

One lawyer for AstraZeneca claimed that the EU had been warned “as early as February” of the delays and expressed surprise that the bloc had waited at least two months to take the matter to court.

The EU is also accusing the pharmaceutical giant - which worked with Oxford University in the development of its vaccine - of having favoured the UK in its deliveries, even for jabs made by subcontractors on the continent.

AstraZeneca’s French-Australian boss Pascal Soriot has argued that his company’s contract with the EU binds it only to a “best reasonable efforts” clause.

But the European Commission says the rest of the contract shows greater legal responsibility than that, and EU diplomats and lawmakers have pointed out that the company has largely delivered promised doses to Britain, where it is headquartered.

AXA Insurance PCL

Not in the contract’

The commission, which has been responsible for procuring vaccines for all of the bloc, initially intended to use the AstraZeneca jab as the main workhorse to power the EU’s inoculation drive.

It has now switched to the more expensive BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine as its mainstay.

In a hearing, Rafael Jafferali, one of the commission’s lawyers, accused AstraZeneca of having “breached numerous obligations under the pre-order contract”.

“This affects both the production and delivery of the vaccines,” he said.

But Hakim Boularbah, AstraZeneca’s lawyer, said the contracts contained “no obligation to use (production) sites”.

“This may be what the commission wants, but it is not provided for in the contract,” he said.

The row has eroded public confidence in the AstraZeneca jab, which also took a blow over worries of links to very rare blood clots in people who had received it.

In the European Union, Denmark, as early as April, and later Norway and Austria, stopped using AstraZeneca in their vaccination campaigns.

Most other countries have restricted its administration to older adults. This is the case in France, where it is reserved for those aged 55 and over.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection
Ride-hailing taxi service gets boost
Cabinet approves two-month extension of emergency decree
Ride-hailing taxi service gets boost
Moderna jabs ready ‘in third quarter’
Stay at home for Visakha Bucha
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac as 28 rifles go missing in Deep South || May 25
Andaman coast to make UNESCO bid
Governor joins call for calm over vaccination registrations
WHO nod for Sinovac vaccine expected this week
Hungarian man found dead at Patong condo
COVID social media posts prompt charges
Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine registration to be temporarily suspended? Heavy weather warning || May 24
Phuket foreigners to get Sinovac

 

Phuket community
Phang Nga man dies after Phuket Sinovac vaccination injection

Immigration states there are fewer than 11,000 foreigners total on Phuket today. It seems 1,000 non-...(Read More)

Moderna jabs ready ‘in third quarter’

May 14th: "The PHA said... their member hospitals would charge a standard price of not more tha...(Read More)

Second AstraZeneca dose ‘after 16 weeks’

Not terribly interested in crapovac. Comes from the same country that created the virus without conf...(Read More)

Cabinet approves two-month extension of emergency decree

Phuket immigration did a fine job yesterday when I went for my 60 day Covid extension. All done in o...(Read More)

Cabinet approves two-month extension of emergency decree

Does it follow that application for tourist VISAs are extended until 31 July. The current extension ...(Read More)

Governor joins call for calm over vaccination registrations

@Timothy, you are right! Thai unstable bureaucracy at her best in vaccinating all people living pe...(Read More)

Andaman coast to make UNESCO bid

The problem is people are not educated on waterway systems and have no idea why the daily coffee pac...(Read More)

Governor joins call for calm over vaccination registrations

My friend's company has staff from other provinces. They were all registered to have their vacci...(Read More)

Andaman coast to make UNESCO bid

It is pleasant on Phuket roads without the poisoning black smog fuming busses. Asked myself what bus...(Read More)

Andaman coast to make UNESCO bid

We all see recovery of Thai nature because lesser tourists. That Unesco thinking, just for sake to ...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 