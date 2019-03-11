THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing crashes killing all 157 on board

ADDIS ABABA: Investigators probing the deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 that plunged into a field in a ball of flames were to comb the wreckage on Monday (Mar 11) for clues to the cause of the disaster, as operators around the world began grounding their fleets.

accidentstransporttourismdisasters
By AFP

Monday 11 March 2019, 02:55PM

The dead included tourists, business travellers and 19 members of UN-affiliated organisations, many of whom were heading to the annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme in Nairobi. Photo: AFP

The dead included tourists, business travellers and 19 members of UN-affiliated organisations, many of whom were heading to the annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme in Nairobi. Photo: AFP

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crash. Graphic: AFP

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crash. Graphic: AFP

The scene of devastation where the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane came down. Photo: AFP

The scene of devastation where the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane came down. Photo: AFP

Plane crashes during the last 10 years. Graphic: AFP

Plane crashes during the last 10 years. Graphic: AFP

The brand new MAX 8 plane – one of Boeing’s flagship aircraft – came down on Sunday just six minutes into its flight to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

The airline today said it was pulling its stable of 737 Max from service, hours after China’s air safety regulator ordered domestic airlines to do the same.

Eight crew and 149 passengers from 35 countries perished when Flight ET 302 smashed into a field, 60 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, leaving a huge crater.

“The plane was already on fire when it crashed to the ground. The crash caused a big explosion,” said witness Tegegn Dechasa at the site, littered with passenger belongings, human remains, and airplane parts.

“The plane was in flames in its rear side shortly before the crash. It was swerving erratically before the crash.”

Farmer Sisay Gemechu, said: “The plane seemed to be aiming to land at a nearby level open field, but crashed before reaching there.”

Ethiopian Airlines said the pilot had been given clearance to turn around after flagging difficulties to airport authorities.

Among the dead were tourists, business travellers, and UN staff, including some who worked for the World Food Programme, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration.

The IOM said early indications were that 19 staff members of UN-affiliated organisations perished in the crash.

Many were headed for an annual assembly of the UN Environment Programme, which opens in Nairobi today with 4,700 heads of state, ministers, business leaders, senior UN officials and civil society representatives.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s biggest carrier, said the search of the crash site had been suspended overnight but would resume in daylight.

“A committee comprising of Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and Ethiopian Transport Authority has been set up to carry out the investigations,” it added.

“Once the... deceased are identified, their bodies will be delivered to their families and loved ones.” The US National Transportation Safety Board said it would send investigators to assist, and Canada, which lost 18 citizens, said consular officials were “immediately deployed” to Addis Ababa to determine the facts.

Ethiopia’s parliament declared a national day of mourning for Monday amid a global stream of condolences.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Deeply saddened by the news this morning of the plane crash in Ethiopia, claiming the lives of all on board,” tweeted UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Slovak MP Anton Hrnko was among the bereaved.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce that my dear wife, Blanka, son Martin and daughter Michala, died in the air disaster in Addis Ababa this morning,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Boeing 737-800MAX was new, delivered to state-owned Ethiopian Airways on November 15, the carrier said.

The plane is the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed in October, 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Ethiopian Airlines said the plane had taken off at 8:38 am (12:38pm Bangkok time) Sunday from Bole International Airport and “lost contact” six minutes later.

According to the airline, Kenya had the largest number of casualties with 32, followed by Canada with 18, Ethiopia nine, then Italy, China, and the United States with eight each.

Britain and France each had seven people on board, Egypt six, and Germany five – though the breakdown was not final.

France’s government later said there were eight French victims.

African Union commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat spoke of “utter shock and immense sadness”, while Mahboub Maalim, executive secretary of the IGAD East African bloc, said the region and the world were in mourning.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his British counterpart Theresa May both described the news as “devastating”.

Sympathy messages also came from the governments of Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Germany, France and the United States.

Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said the plane had flown in from Johannesburg earlier Sunday, spent three hours in Addis and was “despatched with no remark”, meaning no problems were flagged.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Search teams recover body parts from Lion Air jet crash site
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes into sea with 188 passengers, crew
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
17 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
Phuket passes Day 3 of Songkran holidays with zero road deaths
Five die when speedboat sinks in storm
Phuket first-responders fire up for underpass emergency drill
Inferno at Phuket Airport confirmed as fire training
Indonesian tourist boat blaze kills 23

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

Hahaha, speeding not always brings you home fast. Wonder what her car insurance is going to decide. ...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Misunderstandings regarding the new foreign worker law

When you read whole article with all sections, one is not surprised about misunderstandings. Thai l...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

I would guess that when the car finally came to rest, Khun Thanatchaya was still clutching her phone...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

"Mr Boon placed his faith in officials to resolve the situation," misplaced faith... good ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

How about restricting the number of tourists to the island?...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

The continued growth without infrastructure expansion will eventually choke Phuket. Can't get t...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

The Patong police is so much intertwined with the local transport mafia, that it is not realistic to...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

....: Yes, it is, we can accuse the Phuket Government of many things regarding this matter. It is ...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

... No, there isn't. The RTP doesn't hold thai friends, family, neighbours. Beside of that ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

I guess it's not serious enough for the golf courses to stop wasting water in the heat of the da...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
QSI Food Competition 2019
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo

 