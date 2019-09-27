Ethanol tanker overturns, bursts into flames in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA: A fuel tanker overturned and went up in flames on Bangkok-bound Phahol Yothin Road in Wang Noi district this morning (Sept 27). The driver escaped with minor injuries.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 27 September 2019, 03:49PM

A fuel tanker carrying ethanol goes up in flames after it overturns in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya this morning (Sept 27). The driver scrambled to safety with only minor injuries. Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao via Bangkok Post

The 22-wheeler, carrying 42,000 litres of ethanol, overturned near kilometre maker 76 on Phahol Yothin Road in Tambon Sanab Thueb. The tank then caught fire, Wang Noi police said. The accident happened around 9am.

The driver, Viroj Kaewkate, 47, told police he was taking a load of 42,000 litres of ethanol from Kalasin to an oil refinery in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province.

Shortly before the accident he noticed the front left wheel had developed a problem. He could not control it with the steering wheel and lost control of the vehicle, which then overturned. As the tanker went up in flames he hurriedly scrambled from the cab.

Fire crews took more than one hour to bring the blaze under control. The driver had minor injuries but no one else was hurt.

Thairath Online reported that the flames damaged five cars parked at nearby Sor Thatsathong Co.

Police took the tanker driver in for questioning and said charges would probably be pressed against him.

