Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

PHUKET: Phuket’s injury tally so far for the “Seven Days of Danger” road-safety campaign for the New Year stands at zero dead but 19 people admitted to hospital for injuries sustained in 18 accidents, according to statistics compiled by the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket).

By The Phuket News

Monday 30 December 2019, 11:31AM

Valentina Vilver, 61, of Estonia, suffered a broken leg when the motorbike she was riding on was struck by a van while riding over Patong Hill. Photo: Patong Municipality Fire Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Wongsakorn Nunchukan at the daily morning briefing for the campaign, which began on Dec 27, today explained that during the 24 hours of Day 3 of the campaign, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Dec 29), Phuket recorded six people injured in five separate accidents. Two were in Muang District, one was in Kathu and the remaining two were in Thalang.

After Day 3 of the campaign last year Phuket had already suffered two dead and 17 people injured in 19 accidents.

Among those injured in road accidetns in Phuket yesterday was 61-year-old Valentina Vilver of Estonia, noted the DDPM report.

Ms Vilver suffered a broken leg when the motorbike she was riding on was struck by a van while riding over Patong Hill at about 8:10pm . She was taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Of the others injured in accidents yesterday were two drunk drivers.

Prathomporn Sripanrot, 22, suffered head injuries when the motorbike he was riding collided with another motorbike on Bang Neow Rd in Chalong at 4:45am. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Chalong Hospital, then later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Jongsawat Sopha, 59, was drunk when he rode his motorbike into a hole in front of a Tesco Lotus store in Chalong at 7:23pm, the DDPM report also noted.

Mr Jongsawat reportedly suffered serious injuries, said the report, but it was not recorded whether or not he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Meanwhile, the DDPM-Phuket office reported this morning that police in Phuket issued 1,399 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Dec 29, as follows:

• 47 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 109 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 388 fined for driving without a licence

• 82 fined speeding

• 59 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 59 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 37 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 58 fined for using mobile phones while driving

• 34 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period

• 526 people fined for not wearing helmets