Estonian tourists found sleeping on hotel awnings

PHUKET: Two Estonian tourists have been charged with drunken disorderly behaviour and damaging private property after they were found sleeping on their hotel room mattress on top of the hotel awnings.

tourismpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 22 February 2019, 06:52PM

Estonian tourist, Eerik Meister, is helped off the fire truck by rescue workers. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

Estonian tourist, Eerik Meister, is helped off the fire truck by rescue workers. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the men sleeping on the hotel awnings. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the men sleeping on the hotel awnings. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the men sleeping on the hotel awnings. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

One of the men sleeping on the hotel awnings. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers help the men off the awnings.Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers help the men off the awnings.Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were taken to hospital for a medical check-up. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were taken to hospital for a medical check-up. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The hotel room where the men were staying. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The hotel room where the men were staying. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were taken to hospital for a medical check-up. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

The men were taken to hospital for a medical check-up. Photo Eakkapop Thongtub

Eerik Meister, 37, and Marten Oks, 24, were staying on the second floor of a hotel on Soi Khok Makham in Rawai. They removed the mattress from the room and put it on the awnings outside their room window and went to sleep.

Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 10:30am this morning (Feb 22) and arrived at the scene with Tourist Police. A fire truck was also called in as police and rescue workers woke the men up and helped bring them down from the awnings.

Neither of the men had any injuries and both showed signs of intoxication. Police searched their hotel room to find their belongings damaged and scattered everywhere.

Splash Beach Club

Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of Chalong Police charged both men with drunken disorderly behaviour and damage to private property. The men accepted the charges.

The owner of the hotel is in the process of claiming damages for the property. Both tourists agreed to cover the costs.

The men were taken to Chalong Sub-District Promoting Hospital for a medical check-up. They are due to return to Estonia on Tuesday (Feb 26).

 

 

