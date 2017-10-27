PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok yesterday morning inaugurated the Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony at Phuket’s Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town. Dok Mai Jan laying services were also held the island’s Ketho Temple in Kathu and Manik Temple in Thalang.

Friday 27 October 2017, 11:17AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inaugurated the second period of Dok Mai Jan laying at 5:30pm. Photo: PR Dept

At 9am yesterday (Oct 26), V/Gov Snith presided over the opening of the ceremony to lay Dok Mai Jan in tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Royal Crematorium replica.

It is estimated that some 60,000 officials and residents took part in the ceremony throughout the day.

Following V/Gov Snith making his Dok Mai Jan laying, elderly and disabled people were given the privilege of offing their flowers before any other members of the public.

Other residents were then allowed to follow suit.

Queues of mourners had formed since 5 am, stretching about two kilometres from Saphan Hin before reaching the 4,000 seats gymnasium where they were to wait to get into the cremation area.

The first period of Dok Mai Jan laying lasted until 3pm.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong inaugurated the second period of Dok Mai Jan laying at 5:30pm.

Special performances were then held from 6pm to 9pm.

At 10:30pm Gov Norraphat then led a ceremony to burn the Dok Mai Jan using the Royal Flame.

The Dok Mai Jan laying ceremony at Ketho Temple was led by Kathu District Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Mr Chucheap Bamrung, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Kathu Mayor Mr Chaianan Sutthikul, while the ceremony at Manik Temple was led by Thalang District Chief Mr Adul Chutong.