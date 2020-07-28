Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Estimated 3 billion animals affected by Australia bushfires: study

Estimated 3 billion animals affected by Australia bushfires: study

WORLD: Nearly three billion animals were killed or displaced by Australia’s unprecedented 2019-20 wildfires in “one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history”, according to a report released today (July 28).

animalsdeathenvironmentlandwildlifeweather
By AFP

Tuesday 28 July 2020, 12:34PM

A member of the Australian Defence Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns on Kangaroo Island on January 14, 2020. Photo: AFP

A member of the Australian Defence Force picks up an injured Koala after it was treated for burns on Kangaroo Island on January 14, 2020. Photo: AFP

The study by scientists from several Australian universities said the wildlife hit included 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds and 51 million frogs.

While the report did not say how many animals died because of the fires, the prospects for those that escaped the flames “were probably not great” due to a lack of food, shelter and protection from predators, said Chris Dickman, one of its authors.

The fires ravaged more than 115,000 square kilometres (44,000 square miles) of drought-stricken bushland and forest across Australia in late 2019 and early 2020, killing more than 30 people and destroying thousands of homes.

It was the broadest and most prolonged bushfire season in modern Australian history, with scientists attributing the severity of the crisis to the impacts of climate change.

An earlier study in January estimated the fires had killed a billion animals in the hardest-hit eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria. But the survey released Tuesday was the first to cover fire zones across the continent, said lead scientist Lily van Eeden of the University of Sydney.

Results from the survey were still being processed, with a final report due to be released late next month, but the authors said the number of three billion animals affected was unlikely to change.

“The interim findings are shocking,” said Dermot O’Gorman, CEO of the Australian branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature, which commissioned the report.

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

“It’s hard to think of another event anywhere in the world in living memory that has killed or displaced that many animals,” he said.

“This ranks as one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history.”

The plight of Australia’s popular koalas during the fires garnered international media attention, with thousands of the tree-dwelling marsupials believed to have perished.

But a government report early this year cited 100 other threatened native plant and animal species that had lost more than half their habitat to the blazes, raising the prospect of far greater losses.

Scientists say global warming is lengthening Australia’s summers and making them increasingly dangerous, with shorter winters making it more difficult to carry out bushfire prevention work.

The report released today was drawn up by scientists from the University of Sydney, University of New South Wales, University of Newcastle, Charles Sturt University and conservation group BirdLife Australia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Malaysian ex-PM Najib guilty on all charges in first 1MDB trial
Phuket makes merit for HM King’s Birthday
Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort receives Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Certification
Claim that Vorayuth ‘had drugs in blood’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extended! Police probe why they let alleged cop killer walk? || July 27
Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis
Another turtle nest found north of Phuket
Phuket students hold anti-government protest
Prayut orders ‘Boss’ probe as ‘new evidence’ surfaces
Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover
OAG under pressure to break silence
Patong bomber escapes, re-arrested announce police
Vietnam suspends wildlife trade as pandemic prods action
Phuket Property Guide: Covid Crash – The real deal
Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’

 

Phuket community
Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

@Kurt You really should read the article again.Maybe it will help you to understand their anger and ...(Read More)

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

@ Sir Burr, you are right. As I wrote Phuket should LEAVE that status aparte thinking. We all see to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

There is no 'early start' in sight, at least not till end of August. By than the western Sum...(Read More)

Claim that Vorayuth ‘had drugs in blood’

Wow, must have cost a lot of 'understanding money' for the police to keep this drugs report ...(Read More)

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

Of course Phuket is different! No other province relies on foreign tourism to the extent that Phuket...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

Now PM-General Prayut has to take lead, and proves the world something substantial about justice in ...(Read More)

Phuket students hold anti-government protest

Thai students deserve a lot of support. None of their demonstrations in Thailand are against the Mon...(Read More)

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis

Perhaps Phuket should leave the idea alone that it is different, something special, and become more ...(Read More)

Prayut orders ‘Boss’ probe as ‘new evidence’ surfaces

How 'convenient' for these witnesses to have appeared after all this time. One wonders what...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

The attorney general 'only heard about the decision from media coverage'? If this is (unbeli...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 