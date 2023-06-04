British International School, Phuket
Erdogan sworn in for third term as Turkish president, vows unity

Erdogan sworn in for third term as Turkish president, vows unity

ANKARA: Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in for a third term as president on Saturday (June 3), promising to serve ’impartially’ after winning a historic runoff election to extend his two-decade rule. Erdogan called for unity and the anger and resentment of the campaign to be set aside as he spoke during a lavish ceremony at his presidential palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.

politics
By AFP

Sunday 4 June 2023, 10:41AM

Speaking at his inauguration on June 3, President Erdoğan promised to embrace all 85 million of Turkish people, “regardless of their political views, origins, affiliations and sects.” Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye Official Website

Turkey’s transformative but divisive leader won the May 28 runoff against a powerful opposition coalition, despite an economic crisis and anger over the response to a February earthquake that killed more 50,000 people.

Erdogan won 52.18% of the vote while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu scored 47.82%, official results show.

"As president, I swear upon my honour and integrity, before the great Turkish nation... to work with all my power to protect the existence and independence of the state... and to fulfil my duty impartially," Erdogan said in parliament after a ceremony outside the building where he saluted soldiers under pouring rain.

Supporters in parliament gave Erdogan a minute-long standing ovation after his swearing in, while some opposition lawmakers refused to stand up.

In his oath, Erdogan also promised not to deviate from the rule of law and the secular principles of the republic founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk 100 years ago.

"We will embrace all 85 million people, regardless of their political views, origins, creeds or sects," Erdogan said, hoping that his appeal would be reciprocated also by his opponents.

"Turkey needs unity and solidarity more than ever," he added.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Iran’s vice president Mohammad Mokhber, Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, were among the foreign guests at the ceremony

Turkey’s longest-serving leader, who has survived mass protests, a corruption scandal and a failed coup attempt since he came to power in 2003, now faces significant immediate challenges in his third term, including the slowing economy and tensions with the West.

NATO allies are anxiously waiting for Ankara to green-light Sweden’s drive to join the US-led defence alliance, before a summit in July.

Erdogan has delayed approving the application, accusing Stockholm of sheltering "terrorists" from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

