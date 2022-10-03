ERC preps rules for clean energy providers

BUSINESS: The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is preparing to select companies qualified to sell “clean electricity” to the government under its plan to bolster renewable energy supply in Thailand.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 3 October 2022, 10:00AM

BCPG’s wind power facilities in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The company is ready to submit proposals to develop and operate wind and solar farms with a capacity of 100MW. Photo: Bangkok Post

Authorities are drafting selection criteria after the state plan to buy electricity from companies produced from renewable sources passed a public hearing held in early July, reports the Bangkok Post.

Khomgrich Tantravanich, secretary-general of the ERC, said state grid operators will buy electricity from licensed companies to develop renewable energy power plants, with combined generation capacity of 5.2 gigawatts, during the period 2022-2030.

The 5.2GW capacity is projected to come from four renewable sources: bio-gas (335 megawatts), wind power (1,500MW), on-ground solar farms (2,368MW), and on-ground solar farms with energy storage systems (1,000MW).

He said ERC will consider the technical qualifications of power businesses and electricity prices of participating companies before making a decision.

Authorities expect to receive proposals from companies during November and December, announcing a list of all qualified participants in January next year.

The companies will be screened again, with the result set to be announced during May to June. Selected companies are expected to start commercial operations of their power plants between 2024 and 2030.

According to the ERC, the purchase of electricity from the four sources will increase the proportion of renewable energy to 50% of fuels used for national electricity generation, up from around 10% last year. This amount of renewable energy is enough to generate 9,996MW of electricity, said the regulator.

Authorities expect investors in clean power to spend up to B200 billion total to develop renewable energy power generation facilities.

Phuwadon Suntornwipart, senior executive vice-president and acting president of BCPG Plc, a renewable energy arm of Bangchak Corporation, said his company is ready to submit proposals to develop and operate wind and solar farms with a capacity of 100MW.

Sopacha Dhumrongpiyawut, chairman of the executive committee of Gunkul Engineering Plc, said the firm is interested in solar and wind energy and wants them to make up half of its 1GW renewable energy development plan over five years.

Littee Kitpipit, chief executive of Scan Inter Plc, said the company aims to develop a solar farm with a capacity of 30-40MW.