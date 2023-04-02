Carnival Magic
Envoys enjoy Andaman culture fam trip

PHUKET: Ambassadors and foreign diplomatic staff from more than 20 countries arrived in Phuket yesterday (Apr 1) to enjoy a taste of local culture from throughout the Andaman provinces.

culturetourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 April 2023, 10:58AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The envoys and their partners were escorted to an area in Sirinat National Park at Nai Yang, where a country-style ‘Rim Lay Market’ by the sea had been set up, complete with demonstration booths and vendors selling local OTOP products. Local food was also on site for the visitors to sample as well.

Before arriving in Phuket, the envoys and their partners had visited several locations in Phang Nga and Krabi, explained Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

At Nai Yang, heads of government agencies explained to the visiting envoys the Royal Development Projects underway and Thailand’s potential and success in sustainable development and environmental and friendliness in accordance with sufficiency economy philosophy as it is exercised in Phang Nga and Krabi provinces.

The event at Nai Yang was the last stop on the envoys’ familiarisation trip itinerary before they returned to Bangkok.

