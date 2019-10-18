THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Environmentalist ends hunger strike as DNP pledges action over elephant deaths

Environmentalist ends hunger strike as DNP pledges action over elephant deaths

BANGKOK: A conservationist has ended his hunger strike after the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) promised to meet this month to find a solution to the safety problem faced by wild elephants.

animals
By Bangkok Post

Friday 18 October 2019, 05:25PM

Conservationist Khemthong Morat (sitting in the middle) ended his hunger strike in Khao Yai National Park on Thursday. Photo: Manit Sanubboon / Bangkok Post

Conservationist Khemthong Morat (sitting in the middle) ended his hunger strike in Khao Yai National Park on Thursday. Photo: Manit Sanubboon / Bangkok Post

Khemthong Morat began his protest on Oct 11, demanding that the department urgently find measures to ensure the safety of wild elephants roaming the forest.

His action came just days after 11 wild elephants fell to their deaths from the Haew Narok waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok province.

On Oct 5, park officials found five elephants dead near the base of the waterfall. Two days later, six more carcasses were located nearby.

The incident marks the largest mass death of wild elephants in the park on record.

Mr Khemthong demanded the department order the removal of park restaurants and other buildings, which he said were blocking the elephants' safe trail through the park.

The conservationist believes the herd came across the buildings and opted for an alternative route, which led them to the waterfall where they fell.

Jongklai Worapongsathorn, the department deputy chief, said his agency would hold a meeting on elephant protection at park headquarters on Oct 30. Stakeholders including academics and civil society groups will discuss ways to deal with the dangers, both natural and man-made, facing wild elephants.

Mr Jongklai said the department will listen to ideas from all sides and come up with the best solution to the problem.

He added the department and forestry experts from Kasetsart University have surveyed the spot where the elephants fell, as well as other high-risk areas in the park.

Officials and experts are working on a safety plan for the wild elephants, he said, but input from public discussions would help make it more effective.

The result of the Oct 30 meeting will be forwarded to the department chief and then to the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment.

Responding to the conservationist's call to dismantle restaurants close to Haew Narok waterfall, Mr Jongklai said the eateries had been there for over 30 years during which time the elephants would have taken alternative trails through the forest.

He said the recent deaths of elephants was likely due to rough weather at the time.

He explained the elephants may have attempted to cross the top of the waterfall and were swept away by the strong current.

This is despite the fact that October usually marks the end of the rains when river levels decline.

“The challenge is to ensure that elephants can cross the falls safely. Stakeholders must seriously address the issues,” he said.

Mr Khemthong said yesterday the meeting was a step in the right direction to conserving wild elephants.

Meanwhile, park officials plan to clear the remaining elephant carcasses from the river as soon as possible.

However, the operation is being hampered by the strong current, they said. On Monday, the third of 11 dead wild elephants was recovered from a canal beneath the waterfall.

Water samples collected yesterday from the canal and nearby Khun Dan Prakan Chon reservoir were found to be free of contamination from the decaying elephants.

However, the operation to remove the carcasses is being driven by concern they could taint a drinking-water source which is also used by villagers.

Meanwhile, the Rak Khao Yai (Love Khao Yai) network on Wednesday submitted a letter to Khao Yai National Park, demanding the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation clearly explain the cause of death of the 11 elephants.

The network said it was not convinced by the explanation that the elephants died as a result of rough weather.

The network, which is made up of four Khao Yai conservation groups and seven local environmental clubs, said the government should join hands with environmentalists to draft a master plan to better manage Khao Yai National Park over the long term.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Korean and diving instructor drown in Phuket
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Phuket Opinion: Failing to take out the trash
Phase 2 of Taste-Shop-Spend tour scheme ups game
Patong Cosplay Beach Run to raise funds for medical equipment for Patong Hospital
Panel woes delay land appraisal price regime
Electricity outage to hit Mai Khao
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards
Python found blending in at Freedom Beach house bathroom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lacking privacy protection? Elephant hunger strike ends! Phuket weather warning! || October 18
VAT refund for tourists hiked to B30,000
Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available
Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room
Phuket weather warning re-issued
Twin TAT campaigns aim to rake in B400mn

 

Phuket community
International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

I see the Expat leisure class is still celebrating and dressing up to celebrate cruelty to horses - ...(Read More)

International lifesaving chief speaks out on Phuket lifeguards

Well, the world now knows what is wrong in Thailand, specially on Phuket when it comes to beach safe...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

So, those of us on O visas who have been here many years and convert their O visa annually w for the...(Read More)

Phuket weather warning re-issued

The TMD is the most unreliable weather site in Thailand! They are almost always wrong and they tend ...(Read More)

Council worker hanged to fence believed suicide, police probe hotel security guard found dead in rented room

A body found hung from a fence should - under no circumstances be moved until a police medical inves...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms bank balance, income ‘combo’ for O-A permit to stay still available

Interesting little nugget of info here- “We don’t have the right to refuse an application that ...(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Greed conquers trust....(Read More)

Patong Police hunting for foreigner wanted for $30k theft from exchange booth

Hahaha, the boys in the money booth thought they made the 'change of the month'. It must fee...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

"Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head," my understanding is with 1 "p" it m...(Read More)

Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket

Correct Oesi, Kaaskop with a single p means cheese-head in the Netherlands. Now do your homework and...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019