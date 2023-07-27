Zonezi Properties
Environmental sustainability awareness drive held in Wichit

Environmental sustainability awareness drive held in Wichit

PHUKET: An event promoting environmental sustainability was held in Wichit yesterday (July 26) with a specific focus on combating climate change and managing plastic pollution.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 July 2023 02:57 PM

The event, entitled “When the weather changes often we must take care of the environment together (Beat Plastic Pollution/Climate Change)”, was held at Suan Si Phuwanat, where the Mayor of Wichit subdistrict, Kreetha Chotiwichpipat, oversaw the opening ceremony.

Joining Mr Kreetha was Thanawat Thevadet, Permanent Secretary of Wichit subdistrict, representatives from the 15th Environment and Pollution Control Office, heads of government agencies, representatives of the hotel sector, pupils from local schools and local residents.

In his opening remarks Mr Kreetha explained how the project is part of a broader initiative called the ‘New Power Project, Understanding Life, Understanding Nature, Conserving the Environment’, adding that efforts to preserve the environment need to be intensified as climate change accelerates at its current pace.

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

To achieve this, full cooperation between the public sector, the private sector and the public is required to jointly plan and define the operations. This could include planting trees to help absorb heat and toxins, maximising existing resources, implementing a robust waste management process and/or minimising single-use plastic waste.

As part of the event, there was also an academic seminar and exhibition to educate attendees about the environment and raise awareness of the problems posed by plastic pollution in particular and a market to promote the practice of recycling goods.

Network partners supporting and participating in the project included: the Office of the Environment and Pollution Control 15; Ban Na Bon Provincial Administrative Organisation School; municipal council members; community leaders; local hotel business groups; natural resources and environmental protection volunteers; Muang Phuket Learning Promotion Center; Wichit subdistrict Exercise Club and the Wichit Municipal Wisdom Valued Club.

