The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Environmental murders hotspot

PHILIPPINES: Environmental activists are being killed in record numbers around the world, with the corruption-plagued Philippines one of the most dangerous countries, according to watchdog Global Witness.

crime, corruption, environment, murder, police, pollution, violence,

AFP

Sunday 28 January 2018, 12:00PM

‘Para-enforcers’ head into the forest near El Nido, on Palawan island, to confront illegal loggers. Photo: Karl Malakunas / AFP
‘Para-enforcers’ head into the forest near El Nido, on Palawan island, to confront illegal loggers. Photo: Karl Malakunas / AFP

At least 200 community activists, NGO workers and other civilians on the frontlines of protecting the environment were reported murdered worldwide in 2016, the highest on record, the group said.

In the Philippines, an environmental activist was recorded to have been killed at a rate of every 12 days in 2016, with only Brazil and Colombia having more murders.

As in other hotspot nations, the deaths in the Philippines are rising as communities stand up against corrupt politicians and businessmen intent on securing increasingly scarce natural resources.

“Voracious industries such as mining, agribusiness and logging are trampling over people’s rights to take part in decisions that affect their land and environment,” Billy Kyte, Global Witness environmental and land defenders campaign leader, said.

“Forced into activism, many of these marginalised communities then receive threats and attacks for defending their rights. The government does little to stop the ensuing violence and rarely holds anyone to account for the killings.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s controversial crackdown on drugs, which has seen police and suspected vigilantes kill thousands of people, further highlights the culture of impunity, according to rights groups.

Father-of-five Ruben Arzaga was one recent land defender murdered in the Philippines when he was shot in the head in September as he tried to approach illegal loggers on Palawan island, a popular tourist destination.

Arzaga was an elected village captain in Palawan’s tourist town of El Nido, famed for its idyllic beaches and limestone cliffs, and had been trying to confiscate illegally cut timber as part of a personal crusade to stop rampant deforestation.

C and C Marine

“If this illegal activity is not stopped, I think before my youngest daughter becomes a young adult and has a family of her own, all the big trees here will be gone,” Arzaga, 49, said during another mission to confiscate chainsaws from illegal loggers.

Police said Arzaga, who was leading a small group of local officials, was ambushed at the logging site last September. Two brothers from Arzaga’s local community have been charged with murder over his killing.

Arzaga belonged to the Palawan NGO Network Inc (PNNI), a non-profit group made up of so-called para enforcers that uses a citizen’s arrest law to confiscate equipment that is being used to destroy the island’s environment.

Arzaga was the 12th member of the group murdered since 2001.

“The PNNI’s environmental enforcement work is an example of concerned citizens willing to risk their lives to save Palawan’s precious environment. It’s a selfless, courageous task that should be celebrated,” said Kyte, from Global Witness.

Nieves Rosento, the mayor of El Nido and a friend of Arzaga’s who is struggling with few resources to stop environmental destruction in the area, said the work of PNNI was essential.

“We have a lot of battles here, and they help a lot,” Rosento said a day after attending Arzaga’s funeral. AFP

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Better if you do’: Phuket Immigration chief urges foreigners to re-register addresses, even if staying off-island just one night

.... and how does one get a letter of authorisation from the landlord when the landlord lives overseas?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons

Yep, after my holiday in Panglao, Bohol, Philippines, I've made my mind up, i'm out of here, what a difference there, respectful, careful driv...(Read More)

Phuket industry chiefs say minimum wage hike impact negligible

Better not comment on thai fishing industry 'salaries'. Regardless Cambodian or Birmese? Is that a joke? Many of them not even receive th...(Read More)

Phuket industry chiefs say minimum wage hike impact negligible

Do we read it, yes? A country with a enormous income gap talks serious about a daily wage hike of 10-15 thb? Big deal! I red yesterday what the NCP...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons

Given the junta's s.44 order to suspend the 3 bodies overseeing law reform, there is little or no prospect of any legal reform. As the World Bank ...(Read More)

PM Prayut drives for innovation at Startup Thailand Phuket launch

Drive for innovation at start up Thailand Phuket launch? Good! Start small, start with Phuket Immigration! They are still thinking/working with a 19...(Read More)

PM Prayut drives for innovation at Startup Thailand Phuket launch

Confirm to the world that Phuket is becoming a Smart City? "The central government has a duty to support quality of environment (wow) and infra...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

The transparency came from 'The Aviation Herald', NOT from any thai Authority since the accident happen on Dec 28! Because of 'The Aviat...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Pushing buttons

OK so you arrive back in Thailand at swampy around midnight Friday and catch the first flight to Phuket on Saturday, where do you report within 24 hou...(Read More)

Medical bills spiral for burn victims in Phi Phi tour boat fireball

Governor urged doctors and nurses Medical staff:" Please provide your best care and treatment for these tourists". May we ask the Governo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.