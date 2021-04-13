Phichit, Lampang and Ubon Ratchathani were the latest to join 39 other provinces imposing a variety of restrictions on people entering their provinces, according to an update today (Apr 13) by the Interior Ministry.
The longer list underscores the seriousness of the third virus wave that originated in nightlife venues in Bangkok and spread to 74 provinces as of today.
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration gives the provincial communicable disease committee led by the governor in each province a free hand in imposing restrictions on people entering, as long as the measures are within the CCSA guidelines.
Measures imposed on visitors vary from one province to another, causing the kind of confusion reflected in questions posted on the ministry’s website.
Lampang, for example, orders visitors from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Pathom and Chiang Mai to immediately report to local health authorities or officials but will not require them to observe quarantine for two weeks if a test is negative.
Lampang governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said in the announcement that Chiang Mai had been added to the provincial list due to a high rise of infections.
Phichit orders visitors from 61 provinces to contact local officials after they cross the provincial boundary.
Songkhla, however, requires 14-day quarantine from visitors from only three districts in Bangkok - Bang Khae, Klong Toey and Wattana - and four other provinces: Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan.
Visitors are advised to check updated information at moicovid.com as the rules are different in each province. Unfortunately there is no English-language version, and the provincial announcements are posted as .pdf files, making it impossible to use translation software.
Visitors to the website posted multiple questions, mostly on whether they needed to be quarantined.
“Do I have to be quarantined for 14 days again when I go to those 42 provinces, if I have completed ASQ in a hotel?” one asked, referring to the alternative state quarantine hotel scheme for new arrivals in Thailand.
“Will I be required to quarantine in Udon Thani if I live in Loei and have to catch a flight to Phuket at Udon airport?” another asked.
Provinces that impose self-quarantine or other requirements on travellers:
NORTH
Chiang Mai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Nan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Tak
Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Bung Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Khon Kaen
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Sakon Nakhon
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
CENTAL AND EAST
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Nakhon Sawan
Sa Kaeo
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Uthai Thani
SOUTH
Chumphon
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phangnga
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Trang
