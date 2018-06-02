FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Entry into May coincides with ‘Tuna Bashing Season’

FISHING: Ahoy me hearties! And with our entry into May, once again it coincided with the Tuna Bashing Season, more small tuna, around 1,000, than you can shake yer boson’s mate at.

FishingJimmy Stewart

Sunday 3 June 2018, 03:30PM

Jimmy with his 30/35kg Giant Trevally. Photo: Supplied

Jimmy with his 30/35kg Giant Trevally. Photo: Supplied

This is what a halibut looks like for those who didn’t know. Photo: Bo ‘Big’ Neff

This is what a halibut looks like for those who didn’t know. Photo: Bo ‘Big’ Neff

Freshwater fishermen are renowned for keeping their favourite fishing hole/spot a closely guarded secret, often becoming extremely annoyed if anyone else happens to come along along by chance.

This, for obvious reasons, rarely happens at sea with all the modern technology, GPS etc., but following on from my “Burma Banks” article last month, I was just advised of an exceptional find “marked” by Thai 2 On, which for the third year running has come up a winner with one or two large billfish caught on every occasion.

Skipper “Ian” has nicknamed this hot-spot “The Big Drop Off” as it goes off the scale on his depth sounder at 350 metres, which means you can’t hang about overnight unless you have a sea anchor or a skyhook.

Found by accident due to a foul-up at the Myanmar Immigration, which changed the boat’s customary course when heading to the Banks, this “Holy Grail” of fishing is now it’s “A Must” for Thai 2 On en route to and from the Banks.

Congratulations to Daniel Johannson who has just caught the biggest Halibut ever, “tagged and released”, a monster at 462lbs, not bad with the world record standing at 515lbs. Wait till you catch it next time Danny Boy.

For those “warm-water” fishermen who don’t know what a Halibut looks like, here’s one we prepared earlier. Picture courtesy of Bo “Big” Neff our long-time resident “cold-water” pro.

Not to be outdone, I went out mid-month with a couple of my pals on Mena 2 and pulled in a huge, by local standards, GT (Giant Trevally) estimated at 30/35 kilograms, a personal best, which will feed me and most of my neighbours for the next week or so.

Caught on a steel line and my mate’s Rapala, I had a 40-minute fight on a 50lb leader. Photo included for all those septics who demand photographic evidence, another one for the anals.

Overheard in a restaurant: Customer “What’s wrong with this fish?” Waiter “Long time no sea, sir.”

Finally, if you are wondering about why I included a catch report from the other side of the world – “I only did it, for the HALIBUT” Ouch!

As usual, keep yer rods bent yer lines tight and send in any decent catch reports, as I can’t guarantee my luck every month.

Jimmy – fishinginphuket.com

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘MV Thai 2 On’ returns
72 kilo seer fish caught in Phuket fishing tournament
Getting it all off his chest
Spawning tuna make for interesting fishing out at sea
Rambling in the New Year
Manager welcomed to new Thanyapura Tennis Academy
Surf’s up as Phuket series brings international event
Patong White beat Kashmiri CC despite captain’s best efforts
They’re in their ‘Prime’
Caddy Shack remain top of Patong Pool League
The luck of the Irish
All close in PPL after week three
Follow the World Cup with The Phuket News
Dates set for Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Caddy Shack take early lead in Patong Pool League

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 