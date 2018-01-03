SAILING: The Notice of Race (NOR) has been published for the 14th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina and entries are now being taken.

The 14th Top of the Gulf Regatta Presented by Ocean Marina will take place April 27 to May 1, 2018. Photo: Guy Nowell

Scheduled for April 27 to May 1, 2018 at Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, Thailand, the NOR allows for up to 12 classes, ranging from Optimists (competing in the Thailand Optimist National Championships) to dinghies, the one-design Farr 25 Platus competing for the Platu Coronation Cup, keelboats and multihulls, as well as an International One Metre (IOM) Radio Controlled Yacht Class.

The NOR can be viewed and downloaded from the event’s website at http://www.topofthegulfregatta.com/notice-of-race, and entries can be made online at http://www.topofthegulfregatta.com/enter-here

“The diversity of boats and sailors of all ages, makes the Top of the Gulf Regatta unique. We’re expecting upwards of 200 boats and 700 sailors and friends joining us for some top quality sailing off Ocean Marina Yacht Club from April 27 to May 1,” said William Gasson, Co-Chairman of the Top of the Gulf Regatta Organising Committee.

The multi award-winning regatta and penultimate event in the 2017/18 AsianYachting Grand Prix, has developed a reputation for delivering top class racing from one of the best waterfront settings in Thailand, Ocean Marina Yacht Club. The regatta is hosted by the marina, which provides safe berthing and peace of mind to boat owners and crew, while onshore the marina base provides an après-regatta scene second-to-none.

“Top of the Gulf Regatta’s social scene is quite unique. After each day’s racing, all boats return to the marina and sailors gather on the lawn for sundowners. It’s a real sailors atmosphere with people trading stories of the day, making new friendships and all in a fun, relaxed atmosphere,” commented Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

Looking to grow the regatta’s charter fleet, organisers have listed a number of charter opportunities at www.topofthegulfregatta.com/charters which include monohulls ranging from 53-foot Beneteaus to 25-foot Platus, as well as a selection of multihulls including a Perry Prestige 57 and a 53-foot Fountain Pajot Catamaran, amongst others.

“We are receiving more requests from overseas sailors who wish to charter and compete. In response to this, we have put together a collection of available quality charter boats – racers and cruisers, monohulls and multihulls – all of which are suitable for racing at the Top of the Gulf Regatta. We aim to grow the charter fleet this coming year event and this is an area of the regatta we will continue to develop for future editions,” added Gasson.

