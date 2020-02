Enjoy live music by Eric Canham at Reflections

Start From: Monday 17 February 2020, 05:00PM to Tuesday 31 March 2020, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Come visit Reflections Bar for a few drinks before dinner with a stunning sunset view overlooking NaiHarn beach.

Enjoy live music by Eric Canham, South African singer and songwriter will be entertaining you daily between 5 and 8 pm (except Wednesdays and Thursdays).

For more information please call +66(0)7638 0200.