FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

England not yet the finished article - Kane

FOOTBALL: England captain Harry Kane admitted the Three Lions must improve if they are to build on reaching the World Cup semi-finals after losing the third-place playoff 2-0 to Belgium yesterday (July 14).

FootballAFP

Sunday 15 July 2018, 08:25PM

Room for improvement: Harry Kane believes England must improve to be tournament contenders in the future. Photo: AFP

Room for improvement: Harry Kane believes England must improve to be tournament contenders in the future. Photo: AFP

Gareth Southgate's side made the last four for the first time in 28 years, but a second defeat in the tournament to Belgium means they ultimately lost three of their seven games in Russia.

"We closed it for sure (the gap to best top teams). But today shows, and some other games show, that there is still room for improvement," said Kane.

"We?ve said that all along ? we're not the finished article yet, we?re still learning, we're still getting better.

"We don't want to wait another 20-odd years to get to the semi-final in big matches. This is the level we've got to stay at now. We've got to improve, we've got to get better, but it will come."

Kane failed to find the net in England's final three games of the tournament, but still remains on course to win the Golden Boot thanks to his six goals against Tunisia, Panama and Colombia.

"Obviously I'm disappointed I couldn't get a goal in the last few games," added the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

"Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn't. But if I win it, it'll be something I'll be very proud of."

Best-ever World Cup finish

Belgium's victory over England in the World Cup third-place playoff ensured their best-ever finish.

QSI International School Phuket

Goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard secured a deserved 2-0 victory in Saint Petersburg and meant Belgium bettered their performance at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where they finished fourth.

Belgium, who suffered a painful 1-0 defeat to France in the semi-finals, also beat Gareth Southgate's England in the first round in Russia on their way to topping the group before beating Japan and Brazil.

"It's all about the achievement. This is Belgium's best finish at a World Cup. The players deserve that and they wanted to make the country proud," said coach Roberto Martinez said.

Southgate's men were forced to settle for England's joint-best performance at a World Cup abroad, matching that of the 1990 generation in Italy.

Tottenham's Kane remains the overwhelming favourite to win the Golden Boot with six goals, although he admitted his frustration at failing to find the net in England's final three games.

He said despite England's run to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by Croatia, the young team are still not the finished article.

"We closed it for sure (the gap to the top teams)," he said. "But today shows, and some other games show, that there is still room for improvement."

"Obviously I'm disappointed I couldn't get a goal in the last few games," added the Tottenham Hotspur striker, who is aiming to become just the second England player after Gary Lineker in 1986 to win the Golden Boot.

"Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it doesn't. But if I win it, it'll be something I'll be very proud of."

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

France and Croatia seek World Cup glory
Croatia reach first World Cup final as England pain goes on
France reach World Cup final as Paris erupts
Russia’s fairytale World Cup run ends in tears
’Wednesday’s cancelled’ - English media revel in World Cup success
Belgium shock Brazil to set up France World Cup semi
FIFA invites boys, coach to World Cup Final
Thai kids shine at the Football for Friendship program
England end penalty pain to beat Colombia in World Cup shoot-out
Belgium strike back to beat Japan in World Cup epic
World Cup penalty drama as Russia set up Croatia quarter-final
Seal divers push deeper into cave
Russia hope for World Cup miracle after Messi, Ronaldo exit
World Cup roars into knockout phase
Belgium pip England to top spot as Japan sneak into World Cup last 16

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

Scathingly accurate -well done....(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Take a trip to Rawai and look, no safety filling of gasoline on the beatch and Chines sitting like c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

6 star (⭐️) Article very very good PN....(Read More)

Navy tasked with ensuring marine tour boat safety in Phuket

Maritime rules and safety are not followed or enforced because tea money is paid. Nothing will impr...(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

If this publication was distriburted to prospective Chinese tourists, the cancellations would be 100...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

Bingo! Well done PN...Thai officials need the blankets pulled right off of them so the world can see...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

Yes,yes!Shame on Thailand! Agree 100% with this opinion. And good that there is a news magazine that...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive

Next week we will be told all is back to normal....(Read More)

Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ’worse than estimated’

Why is mr Kongsak not touching the fact that these boat disasters happened because of corrupt thai l...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

totally agree with this article, well done...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
Dot Property Thailand Awards
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 