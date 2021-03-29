BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

England eases coronavirus curbs but Europe reels from surges

England eases coronavirus curbs but Europe reels from surges

WORLD: England began to further ease its coronavirus lockdown today (Mar 29), spurred by rapid vaccinations, but governments in the rest of Europe struggled to contain COVID-19 surges.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccineSafety
By AFP

Monday 29 March 2021, 03:13PM

Despite vaccination campaigns, Europe is reeling from fresh spikes in coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP.

Despite vaccination campaigns, Europe is reeling from fresh spikes in coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP.

Dramatic infection spikes in Europe have forced a tightening of unpopular restrictions across the continent, with Washington’s top pandemic expert warning the United States could suffer a similar surge if curbs are eased too quickly.

In sharp contrast, people in England were set for what newspapers dubbed “Happy Monday”, with stay-at-home orders relaxed to allow outdoor gatherings of up to six people and the resumption of amateur sports.

“But we must remain cautious, with cases rising across Europe and new variants threatening our vaccine rollout,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, conceding that the European wave could hit Britain.

Yesterday, Britain passed the milestone of giving the first vaccine dose to more than 30 million adults, and the government plans to allow outdoor drinking in pub gardens and non-essential retail such as hairdressers in England from April 12.

The other nations in the United Kingdom - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - are following their own schedules.

The mood was grim across the English Channel, however.

A snowballing of cases in France intensified pressure on health infrastructure, and top officials warned yesterday that Paris hospitals may be forced to turn patients away.

“In 10 days, 15 days or three weeks we may be overwhelmed,” senior Paris hospitals official Remi Salomon told BFMTV, pleading for a new lockdown - including for schools.

And in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday pleaded with state governments to stop straying from agreed pandemic measures, with her government under pressure over a sluggish vaccine rollout and testing delays.

Germany’s disease control agency has warned of an “exponential” growth in cases.

Belgium has also tightened restrictions - all schools and universities will be closed from today, effectively extending the Easter holiday to three weeks.

Oil for vaccines’

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.7 million lives globally.

Europe’s latest wave of infections came after outbreaks were largely brought under control and as nations prepared for mass vaccine rollouts.

Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said the trend served as a warning to the United States.

The world’s worst-hit nation has recently ramped up its vaccination drive, giving on average more than two million shots daily last week.

But Fauci said some US states were easing curbs too prematurely.

When case numbers begin to plateau, he explained on CBS, “you’re really in danger of a surge coming up.

“We’ve seen that in our own country, and that’s exactly what’s happened in Europe... where they plateaued and then started to come back.”

Despite their struggles, wealthy nations such as the United States have managed to give out the bulk of shots worldwide, and the United Nations Secretary-General criticised them for stockpiling vaccines beyond the needs of their populations.

“I’m very concerned with this very unfair distribution of vaccines in the world,” Antonio Guterres said in an interview broadcast yesterday by the Canadian channel CBC.

Impoverished Venezuela yesterday offered “oil for vaccines”, as the sanctions-hit nation faced a second wave of infections.

Barcelona trial concert

Even with vaccine rollouts gathering pace, governments are still using varying degrees of lockdowns to counter outbreaks - including in countries where the virus has been largely brought under control.

More than two million people in Brisbane - Australia’s third-biggest city - were ordered into a snap three-day lockdown today after seven people tested positive.

The persistent threat has meant large gatherings - concerts, religious services and sports events - have had to be held either without fans or not at all.

But a trial concert in Barcelona on the weekend attempted to demonstrate a safe way to organise mass events again, with 5,000 people dancing ecstatically to live music.

Everyone wore masks, and underwent screening and rapid, 10-minute coronavirus tests before the gig.

“It’s incredible, so exciting,” said Jordi Sanz.

“We’d forgotten what it was like to be around other people, it’s as if it was my first-ever gig.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to get ready for vaccinated tourists || March 29
Frozen food, Wuhan lab leak theories debunked as COVID origins
Montri Rd closes for bridge repairs
All change in Phuket municipal elections
Big Joke’s return to police force now official
Deputy PM told average income in Phuket now B1,900
Man dies after motorbike crashes on wet Kathu-Koh Kaew Rd
Pheu Thai boss strives for modern look
Government to launch safety standards for tourists
Government eyes 30m jabs by August
Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force
Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check
Motorbike rider dies after hitting tree
Five provinces to follow Phuket model for tourism reopening
Private hospital faces legal complaint for failing to provide emergency care in hostess death

 

Phuket community
Deputy PM told average income in Phuket now B1,900

Promoting a seafood festival? Wasn't it the seafood industry that triggered the massive rise in...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overloaded by COVID visa rush

yes, sure its corruption, its Thailand, isn't it....(Read More)

Phuket reopening plan approved

@Mobile. Am I one of your "Serial Complainers?" I have lived here for 12 years. My bigge...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Tourists are more in danger from careless taxi drivers than anything else. ...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Mr Phiphat put the thai bar very high with benchmarks as safety, cleanness, honesty (?), sustainabil...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Giving July 1 a reality check

I actually miss to see reality checks in Thailand. It is all hiding and wrapping up money making goa...(Read More)

Government to launch safety standards for tourists

Guidelines are great. They require enforcement. Voluntary self-enforcement obviously won't work....(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Thai Generals joined Myanmar generals at their military show off day, while Myanmar army same time w...(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Why Thai Government distance itselves from the International community that condems with disgust wh...(Read More)

Scores dead as Myanmar junta puts on show of force

Don't forget that among the only 8 foreign delegations was also Thailand! Of course....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 