BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

England coach Jones hails Ireland quality ahead of Six Nations clash

England coach Jones hails Ireland quality ahead of Six Nations clash

RUGBY: England boss Eddie Jones says Ireland are “the most cohesive side in the world”, installing Andy Farrell’s men as favourites for tomorrow’s (Mar 12) Six Nations showdown at Twickenham.

Rugby
By AFP

Friday 11 March 2022, 01:30PM

Ireland are the ‘most cohesive side in the world,’ says Eddie Jones. Photo: AFP

Ireland are the ‘most cohesive side in the world,’ says Eddie Jones. Photo: AFP

Jones attempted to heap the pressure onto his opponents, suggesting that their more seamless preparation time helps them in the autumn and Six Nations Test windows.

But the Australian warned those advantages would disappear at the 2023 World Cup in France, with all teams having standardised access to their players in the build-up.

Ireland are second in the Six Nations table after two wins in three matches, three points behind unbeaten France. England are third, one point behind Farrell’s men.

“It’s an important week in the tournament,” Jones said on Monday (Mar 7). “There are three teams left in the tournament and we’re lucky enough to be one of those three.

“Ireland are favourites for the game. They’ve been in very good form in the autumn, they’re a very settled team, and very well coached by Andy Farrell.

“They are literally, and I say this without any hesitation, the most cohesive side in the world.

“The bulk of their team train together for the bulk of the year so they are very well-coordinated in their attack, they are very structured, they’re very sequenced in set plays. And they’re tough around the breakdown.”

Ireland’s provincial system helps the Test side, giving opportunities for players to shift between domestic and international camps whereas England’s club set-up is not so well-integrated.

But Jones, whose side were beaten by South Africa in the final of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, said next year’s tournament in France would be a great leveller.

“The three months before the World Cup is where every team becomes equal,” he said.

“We all have the same amount of time to practise, we all have the players the same amount of time. Up to now, teams have got their players for differing times, there’s different experiences.

“We can only have 25 players until Tuesday, other teams can have 42 until Thursday. So it’s all different. But once you get to the World Cup campaign start, it’s all equal.”

C and C Marine

Meanwhile, Lock Iain Henderson has returned to the Ireland squad ahead of tomorrow’s game after he was ruled out of their last match against Italy in Dublin when he tested positive for COVID-19.

But he played the full 80 minutes of Ulster’s United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over Cardiff last Friday and has been named in a 35-man group by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Uncapped Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has received his first squad call-up, but Leinster back Jordan Larmour misses out.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said Larmour would be sidelined for the remaining Six Nations games against England and Scotland after suffering a hip injury during Leinster’s URC win against Benetton last Saturday.

Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney all return to the squad after playing for their provinces.

Elsewhere, Scotland have called up Adam Hastings for their clash with perennial strugglers Italy in Rome tomorrow.

The Gloucester fly-half was a surprise omission from Gregor Townsend’s initial squad but has now been added to the group ahead of the fourth round of fixtures.

Uncapped Edinburgh lock Glen Young has also been included in the squad for the game at the Stadio Olimpico, along with 22-year-old Glasgow stand-off Ross Thompson.

Exeter lock Jonny Gray is back in the mix after injury forced him to miss the defeat at home to France last month.

Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith and Rufus McLean have all dropped out through injury.

Scotland, who beat England in their Six Nations opener, are fourth in the table after back-to-back defeats against Wales and France.

Wales host current leaders France in Cardiff this evening (3am Saturday, Phuket time).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hit by UK sanctions
Sacked Russian F1 driver Mazepin and oligarch father added to EU blacklist
Close competition expected at fifth PYC Sailor’s Regatta
Local star Annissa aiming for the Women’s World Surfing League
Premier League set to end Russian broadcast deal, Lewandowski drops Huawei
Gulf in class clear to Rangnick as Man City humble Man Utd
China pulls Premier League coverage over Ukraine support plans
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Tuchel slams Chelsea fans
‘Pancake’ flattens Cows in ACG scorcher
Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52
Manchester clubs face tricky derby as Leeds launch new era
Phuket huddles up for flag football
Russia Paralympians banned from Games as World Cup appeal launched
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims
Fury says he will retire after Whyte heavyweight title fight

 

Phuket community
TAT plans to relax travel rules, targets cut due to invasion of Ukraine

Aircraft jet fuel has a 35% higher price per liter today than it did 3 weeks ago, and is increasing ...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

Well soon it’s coming many small oligarchs from Russia. LOS are a very friendly for this oligarchs...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

@Kurt Many airlines still offer flight tickets at special prices in order to fill up their seats. ...(Read More)

Yacht tourists return to Phuket

wow ! 92 high spending customers,they just come to check there mio.US. property and go again,no ch...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

The "United Nations Charter" is pretty clear in its universal condemnation of wholesale ac...(Read More)

Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway

This Lavrov is a war criminal and a liar. Read him saying: 'We don't plan to attack other co...(Read More)

Russia accused of attacking aid route as Ukraine talks see scant headway

While the whole world can witness the Russian war crimes on tv ( if countries not block these repor...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

How can you be neutral while thousands are killed by the Russians? The Russians started this war and...(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

....Dek better sticks to reaction on my typos... That requests no article insight thinking....(Read More)

Thailand affirms neutral stance

It were the European nations first declaring not to use Russian airspace after banning Belarus and R...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket

 