Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

End of state of emergency and COVID-19 centre

End of state of emergency and COVID-19 centre

BANGKOK: The government will on Oct 1 lift the state of emergency imposed to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and dissolve the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

COVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Friday 23 September 2022, 03:24PM

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin signs off as spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday after announcing the end of the state of emergency for COVID-19 response and the dissolution of the CCSA on Oct 1. Image via Bangkok Post

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin signs off as spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday after announcing the end of the state of emergency for COVID-19 response and the dissolution of the CCSA on Oct 1. Image via Bangkok Post

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said after Friday’s (Sept 23) meeting that the centre resolved to end the state of emergency imposed since March 24, 2020, and dissolve itself, because the local and global COVID-19 situation was improving, with new cases and fatalities declining, reports Bangkok Post.

"People and businesses have resumed normal activities and the Public Health Ministry is redefining COVID-19 as a communicable disease under surveillance, instead of a dangerous communicable disease," Dr Taweesilp said.

On Oct 1 the Public Health Ministry would label COVID-19 a communicable disease instead of a dangerous communicable disease.

The government would continue to provide people with free COVID-19 vaccinations, but the response to COVID-19 would be under the jurisdiction of the public health minister, Dr Taweesilp said.

The spokesman also said the number of visitors to the kingdom rose from 427,869 last year to 5.2 million visitors this year as of Wednesday, and they had spent 211.97 billion baht in the country.

During the same period this year Thais made 98.7 million domestic trips and spent B432.89 billion.

C and C Marine

Dr Udom Kachinthorn, an adviser to the CCSA, said there were 800-1,000 new COVID-19 inpatients and 13,000-14,000 people testing anti-gen positive for the disease on an average day.

"The number of infected people whose cases are not logged would 2-3 times as many. So, there are 30,000-40,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Most have mild symptoms and this is the reason why COVID-19 is redefined as a communicable disease under surveillance instead of a dangerous communicable disease," he said.

However, Dr Udom advised people to keep wearing face masks unless they were outdoors because, he said, the fatality rate of COVID-19 cases had not dropped below 0.1%.

"COVID will continue to be an issue for at least another year before becoming an endemic disease. So people must take care of themselves by wearing face masks and keeping their distance," he said.

He also said that vaccination was still necessary, to prevent severe illness and death and that booster shots could protect people from long COVID effects.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials silent on Phuket police review
Phuket seeks to shift from tourism to new revenue areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Government lifting state of emergency and dissolve Centre for COVID-19 - Oct 01 || September 23
Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket
Lot 20 cheap goods fair arrives in Patong
Cambodia Khmer Rouge court upholds conviction in final ruling
Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour
Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All systems are go for Phuket Veg Fest 2022 || September 22
Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign
No strict COVID controls from Oct 1
Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck
Russian man killed in motorbike collision with van
Putin calls up reservists, warns Russia will use ‘all means’ for defence
Phuket van drivers in brawl suspended six months

 

Phuket community
Khao Lak killer road claims another life

I have movies of the accident, and after my calculation. Have the car speed between 160-180 km/t whe...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Oh Kurt, educational safety campaigns to prevent loss of life are never a waste of energy & mone...(Read More)

Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay

Outside 7-Inn hotel at T-junction Soi 43, stands a 'bowing' not supported power pole that l...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

@JohnC, If masks are still enquired indoors than I don't understand managements of Tesco-Lotus, ...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

SARS-CoV-2 is just as dangerous as ever, but most of the vulnerable have already died and so the ris...(Read More)

Phuket water resources capacity gets a bump

@ Den Alder, thanks, you make me feel comfortable now about our fresh water reservoirs. Oh, remember...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

BTW: It is a fact that any legislation on any matter without enforcement is purely an absurdity. F...(Read More)

Putin calls up reservists, warns Russia will use ‘all means’ for defence

Putin is not defending, he is aggressive attacker. Shredding International Order. Annexation of Stat...(Read More)

No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

Ignorant tourists and arrogant expats ignore existing covid rules and Thais working in shops say not...(Read More)

Man dies after motorbike slams into parked trailer truck

A regular occurence which should never happen. If trucks drivers are going to park on the side of ro...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket

 