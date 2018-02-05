FOOTBALL: Following a short but disastrous stay at the helm of Thailand U23 team, coach Zoran Jankovic has terminated his contract with the Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

Monday 5 February 2018, 09:56AM

Zoran Jankovic (right) and Worrawoot Srimaka. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The former Bulgaria striker handed in his resignation to the FAT officials yesterday (Feb 4).

Jankovic, who arrived in Thailand nine months ago as an assistant to senior national side coach Milovan Rajevac, had faced criticism following the youth team’s unceremonious first-round exit from last month’s AFC U23 Championship in China.

Thailand lost three group stage matches in a row to defending champions Japan, North Korea and Palestine in the Asian U23 tournament in which Asean rivals Vietnam finished runners-up and Malaysia made the quarter-finals.

FAT deputy secretary-general Patit Supapong thanked Jankovic for his contributions to the national teams during his nine-month stay in Thailand.

“He helped us a lot as the assistant coach of the Thai national team and as the head coach of Thailand U23 team. He performed his job professionally,” said Patit.

“It was a difficult decision for Zoran Jankovic, but he knew well that FAT was ready to give him the opportunity to continue as the U23 team coach,” he added.

“I would like to thank the FAT for giving me the chance,” said Jankovic.

“To me, it meant that they had faith in me, first allowing me to become the assistant coach of the Thai national team before appointing me as the head coach of the Thai U23 team.

“I would also like to thank every player and every staff coach for giving me a great support. I am also grateful to the Thai football fans for staying loyal to the team all the time.

“I appreciate the good time I had here in Thailand and these memories would stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I do hope that I will have a chance to work again in Thailand in the future.

“Everyone knows that the Thai U23 team are trying to reach a higher level and they are passing a testing phase.”

Former Thailand international Worrawoot Srimaka is being tipped to be the next coach of the team which is scheduled to take part in the Asian Games in August this year in Indonesia.

The FAT had decided to hand over the team’s reins to Jankovic and demote Worrawoot Srimaka to the post of his deputy late last year.

Worrawoot had guided the same squad to the gold medal at last August’s SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, helping the Kingdom complete a hat-trick of titles at the biennial regional sports festival.

Read original story here.