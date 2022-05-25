tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

End of mandatory face mask use

End of mandatory face mask use

BANGKOK: Mandatory mask-wearing will be limited to people with underlying illnesses, the elderly and pregnant women. The easing of pandemic restrictions will come into effect in mid-June, according to the permanent secretary for public health.

COVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 May 2022, 09:54AM

People wear face masks while visiting Khao San Rd in Bangkok during Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, in mid-April. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

People wear face masks while visiting Khao San Rd in Bangkok during Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year, in mid-April. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

The compulsory wearing of face masks will still apply to people in poorly ventilated places and crowded areas, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said in Surat Thani province on Tuesday (May 24), reports the Bangkok Post.

The COVID-19 situation was improving faster than expected and the disease would become endemic in the country as planned, Dr Kiattiphum said, referring to the Public Health Ministry’s plan to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease on July 1.

Local health officials will offer advice to people on how to safely live with COVID-19, he said.

The government made wearing a face mask in public mandatory early last year and also set a fine for violations, to help limit the spread of COVID, he added.

A recent survey found people had become more lenient with mask-wearing.

Thailand registered 36 more Covid-19 fatalities and 4,144 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Tuesday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school
Cop suspended for stomping on teens
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket officials present autopsy on Sandbox tourism success
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Out of the hospital after a week in the jungle, Koh Kaew shooting investigation || May 24
Ukraine jails Russian soldier for life at war crimes trial
Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion
Water supply outages to affect Patong, Wichit
Man, 55, drowns while foraging for mushrooms
Police probe Koh Kaew shooting
Lost and found German tourist discharged from hospital
UN envoy’s access to China’s Xinjiang under scrutiny as trip begins
THAI auctions the bare bones
TAT targeting 50% occupancy rate
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion

And the spineless money grubbing country representatives stayed to suck up to Russia in hopes of gai...(Read More)

TAT targeting 50% occupancy rate

I still try to find out what TAT is good for?can someone explain ,with fact's ? Horst...(Read More)

Lost and found German tourist discharged from hospital

I had a QBE insurance for 20 years and when I reaches age 75 QBE sold my policy not asking me to an ...(Read More)

Phuket officials present autopsy on Sandbox tourism success

Once again the dreaded magic marker pen is fudging figures to try and make the last year look like s...(Read More)

Man, 55, drowns while foraging for mushrooms

..his father went foraging for mushrooms every morning at about 6PM??? Very professional newpaper ...(Read More)

Thailand fall 20 golds short of target

Bravo,lot's of gold! How does this times stand up against the rest of the world ? would be inter...(Read More)

Lost and found German tourist discharged from hospital

@Foot, many tourists with common sense buy a travel insurance covering their holiday travel. Good co...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25

(continuation)..A tourist friend visited First Aid Chalong Hospital. Sitting with enrolment paper in...(Read More)

Phuket officials present autopsy on Sandbox tourism success

Nowhere near the magic calculator's calculations then- who'da thunk it! As pointed out below...(Read More)

Phuket officials present autopsy on Sandbox tourism success

I wonder how many were actual “tourists” and how many were expat returnees, or residents going o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 