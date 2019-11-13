THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling

Emotions got the better of me, says dropped Sterling

FOOTBALL: Raheem Sterling said he allowed his “emotions” to get the better of him leading to a brief altercation with Liverpool’s Joe Gomez that resulted in the Manchester City player being dropped for Thursday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Football
By AFP

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 10:43AM

Gareth Southgate said Raheem Sterling had been dropped for Thursday's game with Montenegro after his altercation with Joe Gomez. Photo: AFP

Gareth Southgate said Raheem Sterling had been dropped for Thursday's game with Montenegro after his altercation with Joe Gomez. Photo: AFP

Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez appeared to have made up after their altercation as they both took part in England training ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers. Photo: AFP

Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez appeared to have made up after their altercation as they both took part in England training ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers. Photo: AFP

« »

Sterling admitted on Instagram on Tuesday he and Gomez “had words” when they met up at the England camp the day after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over defending champions Manchester City which left the latter nine points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on,” Sterling said.

“We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me.

“This is why we play this sport because of our love for it – me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a five to 10-second thing… it's done, we move forward and not make this bigger than it is.

“Let’s get focus on our game on Thursday,” Sterling added.

The Daily Mail reported that Gomez and Sterling had to be separated by teammates on Monday after a “physical confrontation”.

The pair had also clashed on the field towards the end of Sunday’s match.

‘The best statesman’

England manager Gareth Southgate moved quickly to deal with the issue – arguably one of his achievements during his time in the post has been to erase the rivalries between members from different clubs which plagued previous England squads.

The likes of former star defender Rio Ferdinand have spoken about how when they used to join the England camp he and Manchester United players would stick together and find it hard to mix with Chelsea or Liverpool stars.

In a statement prior to Sterling’s Instagram post issued by the Football Association, Southgate alluded to that.

“We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday.

“One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we’ve been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday’s (Sunday’s) game were still raw.

“My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it'’ important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night.”

Despite being dropped for Thursday’s match Sterling took part in England squad training – as did Gomez – later on Tuesday.

Sterling has been one of the stars of England’s qualification campaign, scoring eight goals in six games.

A draw against Montenegro at Wembley will be enough to guarantee England’s place at Euro 2020.

Sterling has enjoyed a makeover in his image in the past year with less biting observations of his perceived lifestyle in the press and more positive headlines regarding his public stance against racism.

Six Chelsea fans were banned – one for life – after racially abusing him during a league game last season and along with England team-mates he also suffered abuse in their Euro qualifiers against Bulgaria and Montenegro.

The 24-year-old silenced the critics over having a rifle tattooed on his leg by revealing it was his pledge never to touch a gun following his father being shot dead in Jamaica in front of his own father when the star was just two.

He has been hailed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his campaigning against racism.

“I’d go as far to say he’s the best statesman we have (for fighting racism),” Khan said in September this year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alex Albon confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020
Saudi Arabia to host January Spanish Super Cup
Rally Australia cancelled because of raging bushfires
Gatland says no to All Blacks top job
Federer faces early ATP Finals exit after Thiem defeat, Djokovic cruises
Liverpool beat Man City to boost hopes of historic title triumph
Laguna Golf Phuket, Banyan Tree shine at World Golf Awards
Thai preparations for SEA Games kick off
Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour
Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia
Wolves Academy youth football camp back in Phuket
Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller as Liverpool win and Barca stumble
Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers
Nadal returns to No. 1, Barty tops women's rankings

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you really need to know your history, google "The Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok T...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

Lovely story. But hang on a minute, was she "extorted"? Certainly she was entrapped, but t...(Read More)

THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn

'Talking the losses the last 6 weeks of 2019 down from B10 bn to B2.2 bn? Wow. Load factor at ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

I have idea for a better more reflecting poster: A tap with just a few drops falling out, and with...(Read More)

‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

Mhh, thinking about it, it is time the police raid shops in Patong again for confiscating copy brand...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well DeK, I have heard something too! That the enormous air pollution in Thailand has more and more ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Phuket's Government hospitals capacities are based on the official figure of 394,000. That ext...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

On Phuket. 1 million unregistered thai people. Why is registration not obligated? ( at least in the ...(Read More)

Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway

should be charged with murder ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

@C.S.. I heard about a study that the brain of female Caucasians deteriorates much faster when a per...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Naka Yai Island Beach House
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique