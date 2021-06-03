The Phuket News
Emirates, Etihad confirm Phuket flights from July 1

PHUKET: Etihad Airways has confirmed it will begin flights from Abu Dhabi to Phuket from July 1, while Emirates Airlines has announced it will resume four weekly services from Dubai to Phuket from July 2.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 June 2021, 08:24AM

Photo: Emirates Airlines

“Emirates has announced it will resume four weekly services to the resort island of Phuket from 2nd July 2021, with the re-opening of the popular destination to international tourists,” the airline said in an announcement yesterday (June 2).

“Furthermore, those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 will enjoy hassle-free travel, with no quarantine on arrival. With measures in place to ensure a safe reboot of Phuket’s tourism industry, customers travelling to the destination known for its sprawling beaches and white sands, will enjoy quarantine-free travel to one of the world’s most-loved holiday spots,” it added.

The Emirates Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration, offering premium services in First and Business Class as well as Economy Class.

Emirates flight EK378 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 03:00hrs, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12:30hrs the same day. The return flight, EK379, will depart Phuket at 00:10 hrs, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving in Dubai at 03:05hrs the same day (all times are local).

“The four weekly services will provide customers convenience and choice to suit their holiday plans. The popular Thai destination remains a favourite amongst travellers from the Middle East, Europe and beyond. Emirates also resumed flights to Bangkok since September 2020, providing a daily service,” the announcement said.

Etihad Airways was just as enthusiastic in their announcement, also released yesterday.

“As Phuket prepares to reopen to international vaccinated travellers, Etihad is recommencing services to the popular holiday destination on 1 July 2021,” the airline said.

Phuket will be three times a week, using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering Economy Space and Neighbour-free seating options, the airline added.

