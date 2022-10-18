Emergency power outage to hit Kamala

PHUKET: The Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) has posted an “emergency power outage announcement” for tomorrow (Oct 19).

Tuesday 18 October 2022, 11:07PM

The “emergency power outage announcement” as posted on Oct 18. Image: Kamala OrBorTor

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off from 9am till 5pm while workers move power poles supporting the 115,000V high-voltage power line, the OrBorTor announced on Facebook at 9pm today (Oct 18).

The area to be affected by the power outage is the whole sub-disctrict of Kamala, the OrBorTor added.

It is common practice for the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to remind people to not perform any work on any electrical systems while power supply is temporarily shut off in their area as it is uncertain when the supply would be restored.

This warning was not included in the notice issued by the Kamala OrBorTor, yet it still recommended to follow the PEA safety rule.