Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Emergency decree extended until end of May

Emergency decree extended until end of May

THAILAND: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) today (Apr 27) decided to extend the Emergency Decree for another month after it expires on April 30.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 27 April 2020, 01:57PM

The area around the Grand Place in Bangkok was already quiet on Wednesday night (Apr 22), even before the night curfew started at 10pm. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

The area around the Grand Place in Bangkok was already quiet on Wednesday night (Apr 22), even before the night curfew started at 10pm. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the decree will be extended to the end of May.

The reason is concern about the return of the virus, with the centre still battling to stop it spreading any further.

The decision means the night curfew from 10pm-4am will continue, no social gatherings allowed and only limited inter-provincial travel, among other restrictions, Dr Taweesilp said.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and brought together all agencies to discuss the impact of the decree.

The National Security Council told the meeting that it surveyed public opinion, and it favoured the extension of the decree, Dr Taweelsilp said. He gave no other details of the survey.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Incoming flights ban extended to May 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree extended! Phuket’s first COVID death? Flight ban continues! || April 27
China envoy threatens Australia boycott over virus inquest demand
Thailand confirms nine new coronavirus cases, one new death
Phuket stalwarts launch Patong food relief
Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death
Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed
Small help making a big difference in Kata
Phuket COVID relief drive targets Patong’s ‘invisible ones’
Phuket’s ScubaNicks steps up for Rawai Food Relief
Four new COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206
High-school student dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, believed accidental
Warning over virus immunity as global death toll passes 200,000
Government defends healthcare budget cut as B2.4bn diverted to virus fight
Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

 

Phuket community
Phuket suffers first COVID-19 death

Ah. Ok. That answers my question. We've decided not to count the motorbike crash and now have 1 ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I predict that the lockdown (and alcohol ban) gets extended another 14 days. Phuket has been color c...(Read More)

Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

DEK, maybe you stop smoking pot ?...(Read More)

Four new COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206

So Phuket has its first confirmed death out of 207 cases the mathematicians can do the sums but I be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

How do people recover from the virus without developing immunity it’s a contradiction in terms - a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I listened to a Dr Katz interview just yesterday, he's seems to be counting on immunity, so far ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Totally agree with Island man... the only problem is that the Pharma industry is lobbying the WHO an...(Read More)

Extended stay for foreigners until end July formally endorsed

But what about people on exstention like retirement ++. And maybe Immigration should start to give e...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Island Man, that immunity theory is already obsolete. People recovered from Covid19, not have any b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

@Rorri There is no comment from HubertK on this article. Your comment doesn't make sense, so...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Seara Sports
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 