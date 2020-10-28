BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Emergency decree extended to curb coronavirus

THAILAND: Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said today (Oct 28) the cabinet agreed to extend the emergency decree for another month.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 October 2020, 04:49PM

A group of 39 Chinese visitors with special tourist visas go through arrival measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi airport on Oct 20, 2020. Photo: Airports of Thailand/AFP.

The decree, which expires at the end of each month unless it is extended, helps the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration function. It gives Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha full authority to command the centre to combat the outbreak.

The country has confirmed only 3,759 coronavirus infections, with most recent cases imported. There have been 59 deaths.

A group of 39 visitors from China on Oct 20 was the first foreign tourists visiting Thailand since a ban on commercial fights was imposed in April.

