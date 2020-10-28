The decree, which expires at the end of each month unless it is extended, helps the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration function. It gives Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha full authority to command the centre to combat the outbreak.
The country has confirmed only 3,759 coronavirus infections, with most recent cases imported. There have been 59 deaths.
A group of 39 visitors from China on Oct 20 was the first foreign tourists visiting Thailand since a ban on commercial fights was imposed in April.
