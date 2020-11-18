Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Emergency decree extended into 2021, 10-day quarantine on ice

BANGKOK: The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the extension of the emergency decree for 45 days, covering the New Year’s holiday and an international badminton tournament.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomicsmilitarypolitics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 November 2020, 06:49PM

CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin. Photo: NNT

The CCSA’s decision today to not yet reduce the mandatory quarantine period came while the Public Relations Department of Thailand itself was promoting articles arguing in favour of reducing the quarantine period. Image: PR Dept

« »

However, the CCSA, chaired by Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, did not approve the reduction of the 14-day quarantine period to 10 days. 

While state news agency NNT reported that the CCSA approved the reduction “in principle”, the mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect.

After the CCSA meeting today, CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin announced that “the meeting” had agreed to extend the emergency decree for another 45 days, from Dec 1 to Jan 15, to facilitate the work of disease-control officials. 

Thirty more days have been added, so as to cover the New Year’s holiday and the HSBC BWF World Tour, which will take place in Thailand from January 12-31 next year, he said.

Dr Taweesin said the meeting approved “in principle” a reduction in the quarantine period, so that returnees and tourists are subject to a 10-day area quarantine. 

However, until further notice They will be closely monitored for another four days. 

Oddly, while announcing that the mandatory quarantine will remain at 14 days, Dr Taweesin explained to the press that reducing the quarantine period was well supported by studies conducted abroad.

“Although the level of risk is not significantly different, it [reducing the quarantine period] has been approved by foreign studies,” he said.

“To ensure public safety, the CCSA and the Ministry of Public Health will revise the details before the issue is proposed again,” Dr Taweesin noted.

Of note, the CCSA’s decision today to not yet reduce the mandatory quarantine period came while the Public Relations Department of Thailand itself was promoting articles arguing in favour of reducing the quarantine period (see images in gallery above).

