Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Emergency decree bans entry to foreigners

Emergency decree bans entry to foreigners

BANGKOK: Foreigners will be banned from entering the country under the emergency decree being invoked to combat at the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19Coronavirusimmigrationtourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 25 March 2020, 08:34PM

Reporters at Government House watch Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing the enforcement of the emergency decree today (Mar 25). Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

Reporters at Government House watch Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announcing the enforcement of the emergency decree today (Mar 25). Photo: Chanat Katanyu / Bangkok Post

The emergency decree comes into effect at midnight tonight (Mar 25), and remains in force through April 30.

The decree bans all foreigners from entry at all entry points – the exceptions being shippers, diplomats, drivers, pilots and others permitted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Thais stranded in other countries will be allowed to return, it added.

People under the age of five years and over 70 are encouraged to stay home, and public gatherings are banned, under the announcement.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after meeting with the prime minister the prohibition on foreigners was to prevent the importing of more cases into the country.

The period of the emergency decree was announced on Wednesday in a nationwide broadcast by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

It has nationwide effect.

The decree authorises Gen Prayut to chair the centre to fight the virus, with the permanent secretaries of public health, interior, commerce and foreign affairs to help him. The supreme commander of the armed forces has been given responsibility for security affairs.

“Only necessary measures will be issued, to prevent the spread of the virus,” the announcement said.

Gen Prayut said all shops selling food and essential consumer goods can remain open. He warned that anybody taking advantage of the situation for their own benefit will face stern action - an apparent reference to hoarders.

More measures are expected to be announced.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 100 people denied entry to Thailand? Phuket coronavirus cases reach 29 || March 25
Banks ‘will be open’ during emergency
COVID-19 corpses ‘not contagious’
Thailand confirms 107 new COVID-19 cases, total at 934
Three more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, official total hits 29
State of emergency starts tomorrow
Sirinath National Park chief goes easy on order to close
100 people denied entry to Thailand
Thai Airways prepares to ground fleet
Billion-plus Indians under lockdown as virus spreads
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 9 new coronavirus infections in Phuket? Thailand to declare emergency! || March 24
Emergency decree coming Thursday
Vendor offers free meals to people put out of work by coronavirus
General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

 

Phuket community
Australian consulate in Phuket confirms letters for expats stuck in Thailand

Shame on the New Zealand Embassy for refusing to assist...(Read More)

British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions

Shame on the New Zealand Embassy for refusing to assist...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

@K. The answer to your question is easy: Jumping for joy !...(Read More)

State of emergency starts tomorrow

"People in risk areas should not return to their home provinces at this time," who will fe...(Read More)

Sirinath National Park chief goes easy on order to close

"The order stated that the parks are to remain closed until the situation regarding the COVID-1...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Pascale, I'm suggesting you already have more than one account....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

So, what about the people who have to go to Immigration to renew 'Retirement Visa 90 Days Stay&#...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

seeing the tourboats leaving, around 40 people packed together, doesn't"t make me happy...(Read More)

British Embassy starts issuing support letter for visa extensions

Wise decision of some Embassies. It is just a piece of paper. It helps their countrymen, not really ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

@P, you never post comments, only sour reactions on comments of someone who fascinates you. :-) Dru...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
UWC Thailand
Singha
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
The LifeCo Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 