BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Embattled Facebook parent company changes name to ‘Meta’

Embattled Facebook parent company changes name to ‘Meta’

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg yesterday (Oct 28) announced the parent company’s name is being changed to “Meta” to represent a future beyond just its troubled social network.

technology
By AFP

Friday 29 October 2021, 08:41AM

Facebook’s parent company has a new name: Meta. Photo: AFP

Facebook’s parent company has a new name: Meta. Photo: AFP

The new handle comes as the social media giant tries to fend off one its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the “metaverse” virtual reality version of the internet that the tech giant sees as the future.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp will keep their names under the rebranding.

“We’ve learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we’ve learned and help build the next chapter,” Zuckerberg said during an annual developers conference.

“I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta. Our mission remains the same, still about bringing people together, our apps and their brands, they’re not changing,” he added.

Facebook critics pounced last week on a report that leaked the rebranding plans, arguing the company was aiming to distract from recent scandals and controversy.

An activist group calling itself The Real Facebook Oversight Board has warned that major industries like oil and tobacco had rebranded to “deflect attention” from their problems.

“Facebook thinks that a rebrand can help them change the subject,” the group said last week, adding the “real issue” was the need for oversight and regulation.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Facebook has just announced plans to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to build the “metaverse,” with Zuckerberg emerging as a leading promoter of the concept.

Crisis mode

The social media giant has been battling a fresh crisis since former employee Frances Haugen leaked reams of internal studies showing executives knew of their sites’ potential for harm, prompting a renewed US push for regulation.

Facebook has been hit by major crises previously, but the current view behind the curtain of the insular company has fueled a frenzy of scathing reports and scrutiny from US regulators.

“Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company,” Zuckerberg said in an earnings call on Monday.

The Washington Post last month suggested that Facebook’s interest in the metaverse is “part of a broader push to rehabilitate the company’s reputation with policymakers and reposition Facebook to shape the regulation of next-wave Internet technologies.”

Google rebranded itself as Alphabet in a corporate reconfiguration in 2015, but the online search and ad powerhouse remains its defining unit despite other operations such as Waymo self-driving cars and Verily life sciences.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Taxi drivers urged to up their game ahead of Nov 1 tourist reopening
Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Boy shot outside police station during protests dies
Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Gold shop robber arrested, Bangkok high-rise painters’ rope cut by resident |:| October 28
Gold shop robber blames online gambling debts
Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation
Anti-Fake News Center confirms local construction project false
Thailand Pass details confirmed
Taiwan leader has ‘faith’ US will defend island
PM to present net-zero goal at COP26
Hotels boss backs Lisa and Bocelli gig
Chalong Underpass daytime closing for pump checks
Phuket marks 75 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid drugs stolen by hospital manager to be sold online, Thai PM presses ASEAN to reopen |:| October 27

 

Phuket community
PM presses Asean to reopen

He can't even sort out Thailand's problems so he has a lot of cheek telling other countries ...(Read More)

Shinawatra appointed Pheu Thai chief adviser for innovation

Please all Thai people for the good of your country DO NOT let any Shinawatra family ever get involv...(Read More)

Gold shop robber blames online gambling debts

Some addiction. A 10M Baht robbery to pay off your online gambling debts. Take him out of the gene p...(Read More)

Anti-Fake News Center confirms local construction project false

The problem is that information we are given from so-called official sources cannot be trusted eithe...(Read More)

Lisa a no-show for NYE countdown

Best news reported in many weeks!!! Now that ridiculous amount of 100-200M Baht you wanted to spend ...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

The air pollution in northern Thailand is the worst in the world for several months of the year. Tha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, four more deaths

i rarely reply to comments on comments for the obvious reasons. If the wearing of masks and covid re...(Read More)

PM to present net-zero goal at COP26

Remember the last time a PM went west to address other countries!...(Read More)

Thailand Pass to entice more international tourists

Good grief- of course the weave of the masks does not filter individual viral particles. It is howev...(Read More)

Taiwan leader has ‘faith’ US will defend island

As an American, it made me shudder to think how the U.S. would actually defend Taiwan if actually in...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura

 