In a statement issued yesterday, AIS said the signal outage of the live match broadcast on its over-the-top platform AIS Play was caused by the overwhelming number of viewers.
It apologised and announced an additional live-streaming channel for viewers, via ais.th/live, reports the Bangkok Post.
In a second statement later in the day, AIS repeated its apology and offered temporary free services as compensation.
The offer involves one free day of content services, 10 gigabytes of free internet-based data transmission for one day, or 100 minutes of free voice calls, depending on the subscriber’s service package.
