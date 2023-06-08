Eligible citizens from Thailand now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada

BANGKOK: The Embassy of Canada in Bangkok has announced the addition of Thailand to the electronic travel authorisation (eTA) program.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 June 2023, 12:34PM

Photo: AFP

Yesterday’s (June 7) annoucnement means citizens from Thailand who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA, instead of a visa, when travelling to Canada by air.

“Thailand is an important partner for Canada because we share values on a wide range of issues, such as trade, security and defense, education and governance. We also recognize the importance of expanding and simplifying travel between our countries,” the official press release from the Candian Embassy said.

Introducing visa-free air travel will make it faster, easier and more affordable for thousands of known travellers from Thailand to visit Canada for up to 6 months for either business or leisure.

It will also help facilitate more travel, tourism and international business between the two countries, and help strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties, it added.

The decision complements Thailand’s membership in Canada’s Transit Without Visa program, which allows eligible Thai nationals to fly through Canada on their way to or from the US without a Canadian visa.

It will also support Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, which aims to strengthen relations and invest in people-to-people ties between Canada and the Indo-Pacific region, including Thailand.

Individuals who already have a valid visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada. Those who are not eligible for an eTA, or who are travelling to Canada by means other than air (for example, by car, bus, train and boat- including by cruise ship), will still need a visitor visa.

Travellers can visit Canada.ca/etA to find out if they are eligible for an eTA and how to apply for one.

“This exciting development means that more individuals from Thailand can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements,” the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said in yesterday’s press release.

“This expansion not only enhances convenience for travellers; it will also increase travel, tourism and economic benefits, as well as strengthen our bond with Thailand,” he added.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Global Affairs, further commented: “Canada is a destination of choice for so many around the world. We’re making it easier for more people to visit Canada, whether they’re coming to do business, sightsee, or reunite with family and friends.

“Expanding the eTA program to include countries like Thailand is also an important part of our Indo-Pacific Strategy, as we look to further engage in the region, build on people-to-people ties, and make travel to Canada easier, faster and safer for everyone.”

Quick facts:

- The eTA is a digital travel document that most visa-exempt travellers need to travel to or transit through Canada by air.

- The eTA application is used by Canadian officials to conduct light-touch, pre-travel screening of air travellers. It costs CAN$7 to apply, and most applications are automatically approved within minutes.

- To apply for an eTA, travellers need only a valid passport, a credit card, an email address and access to the Internet.

- Thailand is one of the 13 additional countries whose eligible citizens may now benefit from visa-free travel.

- Over the last 10 years, Canada issued 101,352 temporary resident visas to citizens from Thailand. These individuals, along with current US non-immigrant visa holders, may now be eligible for visa-free travel.