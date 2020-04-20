Itthiphan Khaolamai, Secretary of the Phra Kochaban Foundation, submitted a letter on their behalf to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Monday (Apr 20).
The letter said the closure of elephant kraals at the government’s order, to stem the spread of COVID-19 disease, had severely affected them, along with the suspension of all tourism-related activities.
The letter called for the government to:
- Pay B10,000 per month for each registered elephant for a period of three months;
- Ask financial institutions wirth which elephant kraal operators and mahouts have loans to suspend debt repayments and interest until the situation has improved;
- Find sources of low-interest loans for kraal operators and mahouts to take care of their elephants, and to revive tourism-related businesses; and
- Assign agencies to provide health care for their elephants.
Suporn Atthawong, a vice minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, accepted the letter for further consideration.
Read original story here.
Be the first to comment.