Elephant kraal operators seek govt help

BANGKOK: Representatives of elephant kraals throughout the country have asked the government for assistance to cushion the financial impact of the shutdown of their businesses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 20 April 2020, 03:03PM

A mahout takes his elephant to feed on dried sugarcane at the Ayutthaya Royal Kraal in Ayutthaya province. This and other kraals have been hit hard by the shutdown of tourism due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao / Bangkok Post

Itthiphan Khaolamai, Secretary of the Phra Kochaban Foundation, submitted a letter on their behalf to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Monday (Apr 20).

The letter said the closure of elephant kraals at the government’s order, to stem the spread of COVID-19 disease, had severely affected them, along with the suspension of all tourism-related activities.

The letter called for the government to:

- Pay B10,000 per month for each registered elephant for a period of three months;

- Ask financial institutions wirth which elephant kraal operators and mahouts have loans to suspend debt repayments and interest until the situation has improved;

- Find sources of low-interest loans for kraal operators and mahouts to take care of their elephants, and to revive tourism-related businesses; and

Diamond Resort Phuket

- Assign agencies to provide health care for their elephants.

Suporn Atthawong, a vice minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, accepted the letter for further consideration.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

