BANGKOK: Elephant farm operators across the country have held a conference to defend themselves against accusations made by foreign media affecting their business. They are set to file legal charges to protect themselves and the elephants.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 12:44PM

The operators said the published article has resulted in negative effects and widespread criticism. Photo: NNT

Elephant farm operators from many provinces in Thailand have held a press conference regarding an article, recently published by the New Zealand Herald, alleging cruel treatment of elephants in the Thai elephant tourism sector, showing pictures of scars from physical abuse on the elephant’s forehead. The operators said the published article has resulted in negative effects and widespread criticism, leading to the press conference yesterday (Aug 6), held to elaborate on facts about elephant farms and elephant tourism in Thailand. It was stressed that the business should not be distorted by foreign media who wish to sabotage the Thai tourism industry through their lack of understanding of elephant farms and mahout practices in Thailand. Read original report here.