The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service in Europe and the UK are located in:
United Kingdom: London; Athens (Greece); Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich (Germany); Bern (Switzerland); Brussels (Belgium); Bucharest (Romania); Budapest (Hungary); Copenhagen (Denmark); Helsinki (Finland); Lisbon (Portugal); Madrid (Spain); Oslo (Norway); Paris (France); Prague (Czech Republic); Rome (Italy); Stockholm (Sweden); The Hague (Netherlands); Vienna (Austria), and Warsaw (Poland).
The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service in North America are located in: USA: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C; Canada: Ottawa and Vancouver.
The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service in China are: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming, Nanning, Qingdao, Xiamen, and Xian.
The Royal Thai Embassy and General Consulate that offer the e-Visa service in South Korea is based in the capital Seoul.
Tourist visas, business and investor visas, non-immigrant ED visas (study), non-immigrant O visas (visiting friends and family), transit visas, long-stay visas, smart visas, non-immigrant F visas (government or diplomatic mission), diplomatic visas/official visas, and long-term resident visas are the visas that can be applied for.
Applicants can apply and pay for their visa on the e-Visa website, and if approved, they will receive their visa via email.
For more information, contact +66 (0) 2572-8442 or visit www.thaievisa.go.th.
