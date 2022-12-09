333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electronic visa for Thailand now available in 38 cities

Electronic visa for Thailand now available in 38 cities

BANGKOK: Thailand now offers an e-Visa service at Royal Thai Embassies and Consulates-General in 38 cities across 23 countries, facilitating the visa application for those wishing to visit the kingdom.

immigrationtourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 9 December 2022, 10:30AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service in Europe and the UK are located in:

United Kingdom: London; Athens (Greece); Berlin, Frankfurt, and Munich (Germany); Bern (Switzerland); Brussels (Belgium); Bucharest (Romania); Budapest (Hungary); Copenhagen (Denmark); Helsinki (Finland); Lisbon (Portugal); Madrid (Spain); Oslo (Norway); Paris (France); Prague (Czech Republic); Rome (Italy); Stockholm (Sweden); The Hague (Netherlands); Vienna (Austria), and Warsaw (Poland).

The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service in North America are located in: USA: Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C; Canada: Ottawa and Vancouver.

The Royal Thai Embassies and General Consulates that offer the e-Visa service in China are: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Kunming, Nanning, Qingdao, Xiamen, and Xian.

C and C Marine

The Royal Thai Embassy and General Consulate that offer the e-Visa service in South Korea is based in the capital Seoul.

Tourist visas, business and investor visas, non-immigrant ED visas (study), non-immigrant O visas (visiting friends and family), transit visas, long-stay visas, smart visas, non-immigrant F visas (government or diplomatic mission), diplomatic visas/official visas, and long-term resident visas are the visas that can be applied for.

Applicants can apply and pay for their visa on the e-Visa website, and if approved, they will receive their visa via email.

For more information, contact +66 (0) 2572-8442 or visit www.thaievisa.go.th.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 09 December 2022 - 11:32:55 

Wow, it seems that Thailand needs a lot amount of foreign currencies getting in. Arrival tourist figures are disappointing, so some service massage has to be done. Let's wait and see how this is going to work in practise.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration bribe allegations investigated, Thailand E-Visa, 10 millionth arrival || December 9
Rescue workers put skills, equipment on show in Phuket
Tackling Phuket’s labour shortage: More than 17,000 vacancies available
Chinese woman found hanged
Anutin ‘not keen’ on being Prayut’s heir
TAT welcomes new Thai AirAsia X flights from Australia
Constitution Day brings another long weekend
US basketball star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer
Phuket readies concerts, festivals for New Year
Prayut to welcome 10 millionth arrival of 2022
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Decentralisation bill fails, Critical supplies for Rohinyga boat, 42 snakes bagged || December 8
Education drive helping student career choices
Disaster mitigation forum emphasises climate change policy
Germany foils bizarre coup plot by far-right group
Top brass ‘took bribes’ for triad visas

 

Phuket community
Buses, trucks allowed down Patong Hill

unconsolidated soil and rocks piled up and spray on concrete, sorted !!...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Reading past the headline on the Indonesia sex 'ban' story, only complaints brought up by fa...(Read More)

Fireworks, sky lanterns seized on Patong Beach

Sky lanterns are usually made from wire or plastic and present a hazard to marine life. Only rapidly...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Indonesia is a sad story. That country moves from relaxed, pleasant enlightend , to dark times. And ...(Read More)

Phuket readies concerts, festivals for New Year

..."Create a new Image of Patong"? Is that needed? And, what could be the "lack of c...(Read More)

Electronic visa for Thailand now available in 38 cities

Wow, it seems that Thailand needs a lot amount of foreign currencies getting in. Arrival tourist fig...(Read More)

42 snakes bagged in 19 days

hi, one question. should you be bitten by a snake, what is the protocol - where should you go - w...(Read More)

Phuket readies concerts, festivals for New Year

Who dreams up these ridiculous "tourist attractions"? Tattoo contest, sexy jogging, tie-dy...(Read More)

Fireworks, sky lanterns seized on Patong Beach

Capricornball hit the nail squarely on the head LOL. Will a fine and/or prison time be given for t...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Should be careful what they wish for. Indonesia is in the process of implementing strict Islamic mor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand

 