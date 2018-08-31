NATIONWIDE: Electronic services of many banks – ATMs, mobile and internet banking – crashed this morning. Messages on some screens said there were too many users.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 August 2018, 12:52PM

The homepage of Krungthai Bank informs its internet banking customers that the service is unavailable this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Screengrab from Krungthai Bank internet banking via Bangkok Post

Users complained about the problem through many media, as it is salary payment day for many people. Some commercial banks announced they were aware of the problem and promised to restore services as soon as possible.

Complainants referred to problems with Kasikornbank, Krungthai Bank, Thanachart Bank and Krungsri Bank.

Kasikorn posted a message on its Facebook page KBank Live, saying parts of its system broke down and customers were unable to make some transactions, especially inter-bank loans.

Krungsri Bank stated on its Facebook page that its Krungsri Mobile Application was out of use, but customers could use online and ATM services.

Krungthai Bank stated on the homepage of its internet banking service that “Due to high volumes of transactions, our website is currently unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience. Please try again later.”

Thai News Agency NNT quoted Yos Kimsawatde, head of the payment system office of the Thai Bankers Association, as saying the problem started with a malfunctioning at Kasikornbank, which affected other banks because they shared a central switching system.

Kasikornbank was considering shutting down its system temporarily for checks and tests, he said.

