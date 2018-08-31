THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Electronic banking services crash

NATIONWIDE: Electronic services of many banks – ATMs, mobile and internet banking – crashed this morning. Messages on some screens said there were too many users.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 31 August 2018, 12:52PM

The homepage of Krungthai Bank informs its internet banking customers that the service is unavailable this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Screengrab from Krungthai Bank internet banking via Bangkok Post

The homepage of Krungthai Bank informs its internet banking customers that the service is unavailable this morning (Aug 31). Photo: Screengrab from Krungthai Bank internet banking via Bangkok Post

Users complained about the problem through many media, as it is salary payment day for many people. Some commercial banks announced they were aware of the problem and promised to restore services as soon as possible.

Complainants referred to problems with Kasikornbank, Krungthai Bank, Thanachart Bank and Krungsri Bank.

Kasikorn posted a message on its Facebook page KBank Live, saying parts of its system broke down and customers were unable to make some transactions, especially inter-bank loans.

Krungsri Bank stated on its Facebook page that its Krungsri Mobile Application was out of use, but customers could use online and ATM services.

Krungthai Bank stated on the homepage of its internet banking service that “Due to high volumes of transactions, our website is currently unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience. Please try again later.”

Thai News Agency NNT quoted Yos Kimsawatde, head of the payment system office of the Thai Bankers Association, as saying the problem started with a malfunctioning at Kasikornbank, which affected other banks because they shared a central switching system.

Kasikornbank was considering shutting down its system temporarily for checks and tests, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 02 September 2018 - 10:53:22 

Clever advice! And of course a malfunctioning  would never happen to a bank outside Thailand.

Kurt | 01 September 2018 - 16:27:34 

The solution is simple: As bank, be prepared around 15th and 30/31 of each month that millions of salaries come in.
Is that so difficult for Bank MANAGERS to comprehend/deal with? Remember, you like to become Thailand 4.0 .

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

