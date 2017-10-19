Areas to be affected by the power outage, which will last from 9am to 4:30pm on tomorrow (Oct 20), are mostly in Phuket Town.
The affected areas include:
Kwang toong graveyard to Sakdidet Rd
Soi Thanit Turakit, Soi Saokem, Soi Kaona
Soi Romklao
Romklao Village
Soi Rumsin
Netthip Village
Soi Udomsuk
Soi Prachaseri
Ban Sansabai Village
Soi Suwanna
Soi Porkhun
Soi Nikom
Chanakan Village Borrea
Soi Nanachat
Irawadee 1 Village
Soi Mali
Soi Seanfeangfoong
Irawadee 2 Village
Suksabai Village
Soi feangfoong
Soi Sinthawee
Soi Ngoo Leam
Soi Samat
Soi Pracharomjai and some areas near Ban Ao Nam Bor school.
In its announcement, Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience as a result
of the work being carried out.
Be the first to comment.