Electricity supply to be switched in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow (Oct 20) as work is carried out to install new high-voltage power cables. The Phuket News Thursday 19 October 2017, 05:19PM The Phuket Town power outages will last from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Oct 20). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot Areas to be affected by the power outage, which will last from 9am to 4:30pm on tomorrow (Oct 20), are mostly in Phuket Town. The affected areas include: Kwang toong graveyard to Sakdidet Rd Soi Thanit Turakit, Soi Saokem, Soi Kaona Soi Romklao Romklao Village Soi Rumsin Netthip Village Soi Udomsuk Soi Prachaseri Ban Sansabai Village Soi Suwanna Soi Porkhun Soi Nikom Chanakan Village Borrea Soi Nanachat Irawadee 1 Village Soi Mali Soi Seanfeangfoong Irawadee 2 Village Suksabai Village Soi feangfoong Soi Sinthawee Soi Ngoo Leam Soi Samat Soi Pracharomjai and some areas near Ban Ao Nam Bor school. In its announcement, Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience as a result of the work being carried out. Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

Username: Password: E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time) Security: I agree to Forget password?

