Electricity supply to be switched in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow (Oct 20) as work is carried out to install new high-voltage power cables.

Thursday 19 October 2017, 05:19PM

The Phuket Town power outages will last from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Oct 20). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket Town power outages will last from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Oct 20). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Areas to be affected by the power outage, which will last from 9am to 4:30pm on tomorrow (Oct 20), are mostly in Phuket Town.

The affected areas include:

Kwang toong graveyard to Sakdidet Rd

Soi Thanit Turakit, Soi Saokem, Soi Kaona

Soi Romklao

Romklao Village

Soi Rumsin

Netthip Village

Soi Udomsuk

Soi Prachaseri

Ban Sansabai Village

Soi Suwanna

Soi Porkhun

Soi Nikom

Chanakan Village Borrea

Soi Nanachat

Irawadee 1 Village

Soi Mali

Soi Seanfeangfoong

Irawadee 2 Village

Suksabai Village

Soi feangfoong

Soi Sinthawee

Soi Ngoo Leam

Soi Samat

Soi Pracharomjai and some areas near Ban Ao Nam Bor school.

 

In its announcement, Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience as a result

of the work being carried out.

 

 
