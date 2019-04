PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu on Tuesday (Apr 23) as work is carried out on improving the distribution system.

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 April 2019, 05:13PM

Photo: PEA / file

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, include Ket Ho intersection on Wichit Songkram Rd, Anuphas Golf View Village, Soi Mongkhon Mansion, Phuket Country Club, Soi Bang Wad, Soi Muang Chao Fah and Thung Thong Ice Factory.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.