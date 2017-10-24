Electricity shut-offs in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow
PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that electricity will temporarily be stitched off in some parts of Phuket Town tomorrow (Oct 25) as works are carried out on high-voltage power cables.
The Phuket News
Tuesday 24 October 2017, 10:49AM
Electricity will temporarily be stitched off as works are carried out on high-voltage power cables. Photo: PEA
Electricity will be cut at Sakdiset Soi 1, Phuket Thanee Housing Estate, from Pornpichai Auto Mechanics in Soi Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd to Soi Thakua Thung from 9am to 4:30pm.
The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
