Electricity shut-off to affect northern Phuket on Thursday PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office announced yesterday (Dec 15) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Thursday (Dec 21) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. The Phuket News Saturday 16 December 2017, 03:20PM The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Thursday (Dec 21) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. Photo: Phuket PEA Facebook Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along road 4026 from the Muangmai Intersection to Phuket Airport Intersection (including Thai Dive Association: TDA, Thalang Technical College, The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Sakoo Office, Baleeyan Project, Krua Ban Yai Restaurant, Phuket Air Catering Co.,Ltd., Rungrawee Housing Estate Project and Bhukitta Condominium). In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.



