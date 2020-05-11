The power outages in the two areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm, the PEA explained in separate announcements.
The Rassada areas to be affected tomorrow are along the east side of the bypass road, from Prachasamakhee 3 Rd to Moo Baan Waranee.
The areas in Mai Khao to be affected on Wednesday are along the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd, from PTT gas station in Mak Phrok to Baan Ar-Jor.
In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
