Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Rassada tomorrow (May 12) and Mai Khao on Wednesday (May 13) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 May 2020, 04:48PM

The area in Mai Khao to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (May 13). Image: PEA

The area in Rassada to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 12). Image: PEA

The power outages in the two areas will be from 9am to 4:30pm, the PEA explained in separate announcements.



The Rassada areas to be affected tomorrow are along the east side of the bypass road, from Prachasamakhee 3 Rd to Moo Baan Waranee.

The areas in Mai Khao to be affected on Wednesday are along the west side of Thepkrasattri Rd, from PTT gas station in Mak Phrok to Baan Ar-Jor.

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.