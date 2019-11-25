Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Chalong, Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced three main power outages to affect residential and business areas across Phuket this week.

By The Phuket News

Monday 25 November 2019, 11:51AM

The area at the eastern end of the runway at Phuket airport to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Nov 28). Image: PEA

The area east of the bypass road to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Nov 26). Image: PEA

The area along Chao Fa West Rd north of Chalong Circle to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Nov 27). Image: PEA

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in Baan Thung Kha, Rassada, on the east side of the bypass road, tomorrow (Nov 26) and Chalong on Wednesday (Nov 27) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, in Baan Thung Kha tomorrow include the Perfect Life Lake Ville housing estate, near Ban Thung Kha School.

On Wednesday, areas in Chalong to be affected by the power outage, also from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the east side of Chao Fa West Rd, from Chalong Circle to Phuket Andaman Tropical Home.

Electricity supply also will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thepkrasattri and Mai Khao, including areas at the eastern end of the runway at Phuket International Airport, on Thursday (Nov 28) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the both sides of Thapkrasattri Rd, from Wat Muang Mai to PEA Thalang Substation 2 in Baan Makprok, including the Provincial Water Works Authority (PWA) office, Phuket office of the Highways Department, Blue Canyon Country Club, SuperCheap Muang Mai branch, and others.

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

The upgrading of power-supply cables across the island comes as the entire electricity network for the island receives a long-awaited boost at the end of this month as new high-voltage supply lines from the mainland go live on Nov 30. (See story here.)