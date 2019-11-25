Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Chalong, Mai Khao

Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Chalong, Mai Khao

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced three main power outages to affect residential and business areas across Phuket this week.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 November 2019, 11:51AM

The area along Chao Fa West Rd north of Chalong Circle to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Nov 27). Image: PEA

The area along Chao Fa West Rd north of Chalong Circle to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Nov 27). Image: PEA

The area east of the bypass road to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Nov 26). Image: PEA

The area east of the bypass road to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Nov 26). Image: PEA

The area at the eastern end of the runway at Phuket airport to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Nov 28). Image: PEA

The area at the eastern end of the runway at Phuket airport to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Nov 28). Image: PEA

The PEA notice announcing the power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd on Thursday (Nov 28). Image: PEA

The PEA notice announcing the power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd on Thursday (Nov 28). Image: PEA

The PEA notice announcing the power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd on Thursday (Nov 28). Image: PEA

The PEA notice announcing the power outage along Thepkrasattri Rd on Thursday (Nov 28). Image: PEA

« »

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in Baan Thung Kha, Rassada, on the east side of the bypass road, tomorrow (Nov 26) and Chalong on Wednesday (Nov 27) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, in Baan Thung Kha tomorrow include the Perfect Life Lake Ville housing estate, near Ban Thung Kha School.

On Wednesday, areas in Chalong to be affected by the power outage, also from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the east side of Chao Fa West Rd, from Chalong Circle to Phuket Andaman Tropical Home.

Electricity supply also will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thepkrasattri and Mai Khao, including areas at the eastern end of the runway at Phuket International Airport, on Thursday (Nov 28) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along the both sides of Thapkrasattri Rd, from Wat Muang Mai to PEA Thalang Substation 2 in Baan Makprok, including the Provincial Water Works Authority (PWA) office, Phuket office of the Highways Department, Blue Canyon Country Club, SuperCheap Muang Mai branch, and others.

In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.

The upgrading of power-supply cables across the island comes as the entire electricity network for the island receives a long-awaited boost at the end of this month as new high-voltage supply lines from the mainland go live on Nov 30. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground |:| November 21
Collection of amulets, images of revered historical Thai monk on show in Phuket Town
Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks
Hong Kong democracy camp heads for stunning polls win, reports local media
Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges
Woman motorbike passenger killed after struck by pickup near airport
Long voter queues as Hong Kong democracy camp seeks poll gains
Mains water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground
Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding
Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse
Foundation stone laid for statue of Phuket Town founding father

 

Phuket community
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks

The only death it’s corals reefs, nothing to worry about in Phuket. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

And Gerry, recently called the thai commander-in-Chief other thai people who are not thinking his ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@Gerry, Do not mix up things. Liking a country has nothing to do with Not liking certain practises/...(Read More)

Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020

The south desperately needs full hospital services. The powers that be need to sort out the red tape...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

Plain and simple. You can't justify it. Sad but TIT....(Read More)

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Gee, such large fines are sure to put off all the other corrupt businessman from doing dodgy practic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

At least the serial poster should get the facts right when talking about that old helicopter carrier...(Read More)

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Sickening. Whether a traffic accident, boat tragedy, building collapse or whatever...the first opti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@K. What has disliking of communism to do with trading?You think Thailand is the only country who di...(Read More)

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Build first Government hospitals for thai people. That thai airport thing can wait, tourists already...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Diamond Resort Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Football
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique