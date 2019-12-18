At Cape Panwa, the areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Soi Ao-Yon Khaokhad, from The Two Villas Ao Yon to in of the front of Bandara Villas.
In Kamala, the areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, are along Route 4030, from Kamala Viewpoint to Naka Sud, including the road to Kamala Police Station, Hua Khuan Neua Rd, Hua Khuan Tai Rd, Khok Yang Rd, Soi Nakha Sud and Naka Nai Rd.
In Pa Khlok, the areas to be affected, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along the east side of Route 4027, from Baan Bang Rong to Baan Ao Por, as well as Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands.
In its announcements, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
